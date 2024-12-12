Juan Soto and Citi Field seem to be a match made in baseball heaven, and Mets fans have every reason to dream big. Soto’s career numbers at Citi Field are staggering — a .333 batting average, .466 on-base percentage, .709 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 19 extra-base hits, and 26 RBIs in just 35 games. After much criticism this offseason about his ability to perform in a ballpark that wasn't Yankee Stadium, his numbers in Queens are no joke.

Those statistics depict pure dominance, showcasing his ability to thrive in a ballpark often criticized for its pitcher-friendly reputation. Mets fans likely already envision how Soto's bat will power their lineup to new heights. Soto's career-best 41 home runs last season provide no cause for concern about a drop-off, even though Citi Field is not traditionally known as a hitter’s paradise.

Statcast suggests that all but two of Soto’s 20 home runs at Yankee Stadium last year would have easily cleared the fence at Citi Field. His consistent power translates exceptionally well to his new home ballpark, ensuring the Mets get an elite slugger at his peak.

Soto’s previous success at Citi Field stems mainly from his time with the Nationals, where he regularly tormented Mets pitchers from 2018-22. Over that span, his elite plate discipline and ability to drive the ball to all fields made him a nightmare for opposing teams. This familiarity and comfort with Citi Field could give him an immediate edge when he dons the Mets uniform.

Juan Soto will have no problem for the Mets playing at Citi Field

Beyond his power numbers, Soto’s ability to get on base at an elite rate is perhaps his most valuable asset. His career .466 on-base percentage at Citi Field underlines his patience and plate discipline, traits that will pair perfectly with the Mets’ existing lineup.

Soto’s ability to hit for power and create scoring opportunities for his teammates makes him the complete offensive package. Last season’s 45 home runs, including the postseason, pushed Soto’s expected total to an incredible 47.7 according to Statcast, demonstrating that his power numbers are no fluke.

Adding a player of this caliber into the heart of the Mets’ order solidifies their offense as one of the most feared in baseball. As Soto prepares to make Citi Field his home, Mets fans are right to feel optimistic about their World Series aspirations. His proven success in this ballpark, combined with his ability to perform under pressure, sets the stage for a potentially historic chapter in Mets history.