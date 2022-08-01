‘That’s still the same’: Jacob deGrom unwavering on uncertain Mets future amid looming return

The New York Mets are about to get some massive help this season. After almost an entire year of rehab, Jacob deGrom will be suiting up for them. The team announced their their long-time ace will be pitching in his first game on Tuesday: a welcome sight for fans. Finally, he’s back.

… for this season, at least. During the offseason, Jacob deGrom made headlines for his comments about his contract. At the time, the Mets ace said that he was likely to opt out of his contract after the season ends. A few months later, has his feelings on the matter changed? Apparently, no. (via Anthony diComo)

No surprise here, but Jacob deGrom still intends to opt out of his contract after this season. "That's still the same," deGrom said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 31, 2022

Let’s pump the brakes here for a second. deGrom’s decision to opt out of his contract is not a surefire sign that he wants to leave the Mets for greener pastures. The ace’s current contract was signed under an old regime. With a new general manager in Steve Cohen willing to spend on his new team, it’s understandable for deGrom to opt out of his current contract. That way, he can negotiate a fatter bag for himself.

If deGrom didn’t opt out of his contract I would have him checked for CTE. He signed a contract with the Wilpons and now he can sign a contract with Steve Cohen. It’s that simple. — NICK SILVA (@nicksilva1) July 31, 2022

Still, that won’t necessarily quell the Mets fanbase’s worry for their ace pitcher. Should he actually opt out, Jacob deGrom will very likely be the most valuable free agent next season. Teams will be lining up their best offers for the star pitcher. If some other teams offers him a big contract… that could spell trouble for the team.

As of now, though, the Mets don’t want to worry about their star pitcher’s current contract. The team’s goal is simple: win the World Series. Can deGrom finally capture his white whale and avenge his loss in 2015?