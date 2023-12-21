Will this "blueprint" be enough for the Mets to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency?

The New York Mets, ever since Steve Cohen took ownership of the franchise, haven't been afraid to spend. During the 2022-23 offseason, the Mets set records for free agency spending. Alas, the Mets scuffled during the 2023 season and missed the playoffs. Nevertheless, the Mets still have as much financial might, making them one of the biggest free-agent players this offseason — making their pursuit of 25-year old Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto unsurprising to say the least.

Yamamoto is young for a free agent pitcher, he has been extremely consistent during the past few seasons in the NPB, and all reports have indicated that his personality has made him an even more attractive target in free agency. Thus, it won't be easy at all for the Mets, or any other suitor, for that matter, to convince him to put his signature on the dotted line.

Nevertheless, according to The Athletic, the Mets believe that they have a “blueprint” that could help win them the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.

“They’ve tried to do everything possible to make it clear they are the right spot for him,” The Athletic MLB staff wrote. “[Kodai] Senga’s success gives the Mets a tangible result and blueprint to show Yamamoto in a general way, but they also know both pitchers are different so the specifics for each will also be different.”

As one would recall, Kodai Senga also drew considerable interest in free agency last season, with the Mets signing him to a five-year, $75 million deal. Senga pitched to the tune of a 2.98 ERA in 166.1 innings of work, so the Mets, at the very least, can point out to Yoshinobu Yamamoto the fact that they were able to provide an atmosphere conducive to success for a highly-touted Japanese pitcher.

Moreover, The Athletic pointed out that Yamamoto shares the same representation with both Senga and Edwin Diaz, two pitchers the Mets signed to big money deals last offseason. Thus, there is a good working relationship between Yamamoto's agent and the Mets, making a potential deal that much more seamless.

Will it be enough, however, to hold off interest from the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees? Only time will tell.