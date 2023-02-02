The New York Mets had quite the busy winter, making a series of high-profile moves. From re-signing elite closer Edwin Diaz to landing Justin Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, the Mets dominated the MLB offseason.

Their haul included signing Japanese starter Kodai Senga, veteran lefty Jose Quintana and set-up man David Robertson. They also brought back leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo and key reliever Adam Ottavino, and extended All-Star Jeff McNeil, who led the NL in batting last season.

But not every move they made was a headline grabber. So, let’s examine some of their “smaller” moves, including the one which was the Mets’ most underrated move of the MLB offseason.

3. Signing outfielder Tommy Pham

Preferably, the Mets would have signed Adam Duvall or Andrew McCutcheon to be their fourth outfielder this season. Instead, they signed Pham, another respected veteran.

This is an underrated move because Pham is an important depth piece. He’s been a regular since 2017 so can be trusted to seamlessly fill in should the Mets have injury issues in the outfield. There are already concerns that Starling Marte won’t be ready to start the season following offseason core muscle surgery. That makes Pham an important addition to the roster, if not one that caused much excitement.

Tommy Pham has been feeling right at home! pic.twitter.com/NlEJn3BzTa — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 11, 2022

Pham hits lefties well and still has pop (17 home runs, 63 RBI in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox), two areas where the Mets needed to improve. He’s not without holes in his game — he strikes out a lot (167 times last season) and is so-so defensively — but he’s a far better option to fill this specific role than youngster Khalil Lee (who struggled at Triple-A last season and is being investigated for domestic violence) or non-roster invitee Abraham Almonte.

2. Adding relief pitchers Zach Greene and Stephen Ridings

We’re grouping Greene and Ridings together because of their similarities. Each is an intriguing right-handed pitcher and former Yankees prospect, who was acquired this winter in under-the-radar fashion to contend for a spot in the Mets bullpen.

Greene was selected in the Rule-5 Draft. That means the Mets must keep him on their 26-man roster all season or offer him back to the Yankees for $50,000. Ridings was claimed off waivers early in the offseason and has options remaining, meaning he could pitch in the major or minors, or both, this season.

The Mets have claimed reliever Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. He grew up on Long Island and stands at 6-foot-8. (via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/ff9Q5YmrPp — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 15, 2022

Ridings missed nearly the entire 2022 season because of shoulder issues. The flame-thrower seemed on the verge of big things after an impressive cameo with the Yankees the season before, when he struck out seven batters and allowed one run in five appearances and five innings. If he can remain healthy and resume throwing triple-digit fastballs, the Mets would be thrilled since they have so few young power arms that are Major League ready.

Greene is coming off his best season in the minors (9-0, 3.42, 51 hits and 96 strikeouts in 68.1 innings over 48 appearances). He’s got a nice fastball-slider mix and works in a changeup to keep hitters even more off-balance. Greene is not the power pitcher Ridings is, but he could fill an important role in the Mets bullpen, likely in long relief or as a bridge with Drew Smith to late-game veterans Robertson, Ottavino, Brooks Raley and Diaz).

Even if one steps in to fill a bullpen role this season, it qualifies as a solid underrated move by the Mets. It’s an absolute home run if each is a regular contributor.

1. Signing catcher Omar Narvaez

Signing Narvaez may have been the biggest surprise of the Mets offseason. They already had veterans Tomas Nido and James McCann in place and the top catching prospect in all of baseball, Francisco Alvarez, knocking on the door.

But there are many reasons why GM Billy Eppler outbid several teams for Narvaez in the Mets’ most underrated move this offseason. First, bringing in Narvaez led to the trade of the underachieving McCann to the Baltimore Orioles. Addition by subtraction with a player who, though a good guy and teammate, was an absolute bust on the field.

Helping mentor Francisco Álvarez is one of Omar Narváez's main goals as he gets set to join the Mets: pic.twitter.com/8iQWfjBteN — SNY (@SNYtv) January 17, 2023

Second, Narvaez is a left-handed hitter. So, that sets up a more natural platoon with Nido, who, like McCann, bats right-handed. With that platoon in place, the Mets can take their time letting Alvarez hone his defensive play, game calling and pitch framing at Triple-A.

And speaking of Alvarez, Narvaez has already stated he looks forward to mentoring the Mets top prospect, who’s also from Venezuela. That increases Narvaez’s value to the team beyond his own quality play behind the dish.

The X-factor is what Narvaez brings as a hitter. He’s coming off a dreadful season at the plate with the Milwaukee Brewers when he slashed .206/.292/.305. But he represented the Brewers in the 2021 All-Star Game and has a trend of big offensive seasons in odd-numbered years. He hit 22 home runs and had 55 RBI in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners when he slashed .278/.353/.460. In 2021, he hit 11 homers and drove in 49 runs in 391 at-bats.

It won’t take much for him to outhit McCann, but if Narvaez approaches his 2019 or 2021 numbers, this signing will be one of most shrewd made by the Mets this winter. And it’s already their most underrated.