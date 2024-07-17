The New York Mets look to return to the playoffs after missing the playoffs last year. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs prediction and pick.

After making the playoffs in 2022 in their first year under Buck Showalter, the Mets struggled last year. It was a 75-87 finish last year, which got them fourth in the NL East. That would lead to the Mets moving on from Showalter and bringing in Carlos Mendoza. He has led the Mets to a 49-46 record. That currently places them in the final wild-card spot, a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals, and a game up on the Diamondbacks and Padres for the last playoff spot.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets to Make the MLB Playoffs

Yes: +136

No: -178

Why The Mets Will Make the MLB Playoffs

In the last two seasons, since the new Wild Card format started, the final Wild Card team has had at least 84 wins, with the final NL wild card team having 87 wins in 2022. With so many teams in the race, most likely, the Mets will need to be aiming for 87 to 88 wins to make the playoffs. Currently, the Mets are on pace of 84 wins. To get to 88 wins, the Mets would need to have a .545 win percentage in the second half of the season. This is entirely possible. At the start of June, the Mets were 24-35, but since then they have won 26 of 37 games, bringing them into the Wild Card picture. That is good for a .707 win percentage.

One major reason for the surge has been the offense. On the year, the Mets are eighth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting tenth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Multiple players have hit well recently causing this surge. Brandon Nimmo hit .315 in June with six home runs and 21 RBIs. JD Martinez picked up his game in June. He drove in 20 runs while hitting .272. Pete Alonso also had a great June. He has hit five home runs and 19 RBIs. Further, the Mets showed depth in the month. Seven different players drove in ten or more runs in June.

The schedule is also favorable for the Mets. While the Mets open on the road, with six total road games starting in the second half, the first four of them are against the Marlins, which could be won. Further, the Mets have the ninth easiest schedule in the second half. Their opponents have a .493 winning percentage. The Mets get seven against the Marlins, while also getting three against the White Sox, Rockies, Angels, and Athletics. That is 19 games against the five worst teams in baseball to end their season.

Why The Mets Will Not Make the MLB Playoffs

First, the Mets must get better pitching coming down the stretch. They are 22nd in team ERA, 20th in quality starts, and 22nd in WHIP. Sean Manaea has been their best pitcher in the WAR department, but he is just 6-3 with a 3.46 ERA. Beyond that, Jose Quintana and Luis Severino have been solid, but both have an ERA over 3.75 this year. They also all have WHIPs over 1.15 this year. The starting pitching is much improved in the Mets are going to make a run. They also need to figure out the closer situation. Edwin Diaz leads the team in saves so far this year, but five different players have two or more saves on nthe year.

To go with pitching, there are some negative aspects to the schedule. Thye face the Phillies, Yankees, Orioles, Twins, and Brewers at the end of their season. It is a total of 18 games against those clubs, and all of them are in the top six in the majors in runs scored this year. These are some of the best offensive units in the majors in those games, and a major struggle of a series could set the Mets off the pace to make the playoffs. On top of that, they also still have seven games with the Braves left to end the year.

Final Mets to Make the MLB Playoffs Prediction & Pick

Currently, the Mets are in the playoff picture. They need to find pitching before the trade deadline if they are going to make a playoff push. There are also quality teams right on their tails that were expected to be contenders for the playoffs the Diamondbacks, Padres, Giants, and Cubs. Still, the last month of the season before the all-star break has shown the potential of this team. They will find their pitching and make the playoff push.

Final Mets to Make the MLB Playoffs Prediction & Pick: Yes (+136)