Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets have reportedly been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays in reference to their pitching, per Jon Morosi. Tyler Glasnow’s name has been thrown around in various rumors, but Morosi himself did not mention any specific players. However, he did state that the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Angels have also inquired with Tampa Bay about pitching.

This news stemmed from Morosi’s earlier report that the Rays are “engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline.” Tampa Bay is expected to make a number of trades prior to this deadline. The Mets are in the market for pitching, especially given Jacob deGrom’s uncertainty, so they will be a team to watch.

Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs could possibly be available in trade discussions. The one pitcher who is seemingly off the table is Shane McClanahan. He was in the running for the AL Cy Young award prior to getting hit by the injury bug down the stretch. The real question revolves around Tyler Glasnow’s availability. He’s a name that would certainly catch the Mets’ attention.

Glasnow is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. But the big right-hander has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns over the past couple of seasons. He recently inked an extension with the Rays which would keep him in Tampa Bay through 2024. But the Rays may opt to trade him with 2 years of control left in order to acquire a quality return.

Although it is unlikely that Glasnow is traded this offseason, the possibility should not be completely ruled out.