Amid a flurry of New York Mets roster moves on Monday, one in particular is sure to dominate the conversation on middle school playgrounds nationwide.

Relief pitcher Richard Lovelady will join the team for the Mets' game against the Atlanta Braves after the two sides agreed to a Major League contract. But he's not going by Richard. He's going by Dicky. Dicky Lovelady. Dicky. Lovelady.

Take a deep breath and let that sink in.

You good? OK. Don't get too excited just yet — Lovelady will still officially be called Richard, so that's the name you'll hear on broadcasts or over the PA and what you'll read in the newspaper if there are any of those left. But he has requested teammates and fans refer to him as Dicky. Again, Dicky Lovelady.

Like any true baseball enthusiast, Mets fans have jumped onto the Dicky name and made it their own. In fact, one fan hopes they could ride Dicky to another playoff run.

“Dicky Lovelady will be the Grimace event for the 2025 Mets,” the fan wrote via X.

And in the spirit of loving ladies, another fan noted his addition to the roster comes on an apt night at Citi Field.

“Ok today is Women’s night at Citi field and the Mets signed/activated Dicky Lovelady for the game,” they wrote. “That’s just pure hilarity.”

Again, his name is still Richard. But if you think Keith Hernandez isn't going to go with his more familiar name on a broadcast, well, then you just don't believe in fun.

“So excited for Keith Hernandez to call a Dicky Lovelady appearance,” wrote one wise fan.

More than one account also acknowledged that as crazy a name as it is, Dicky Lovelady would have been a perfectly normal name in the Tungsten Arm O'Doyle era.

“Dicky Lovelady is the type of name that would’ve thrown 318 innings with a 2.67 ERA for the 1897 Louisville Colonels,” chimed in the Chaos Ball Podcast.

Lovelady made two appearances this season for the Toronto Blue Jays and has a career 5.26 ERA, but that was under his old name. There's no telling what Dicky can get up to now.