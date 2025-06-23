Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. returned from a lengthy injury layoff in May. Since rejoining the Braves lineup, the former NL MVP has been raking, posting a .396 batting average and 1.202 OPS in 27 games. His younger brother, however, has gone in the other direction, as New York Mets infielder Luisangel Acuña is mired in a dreadful slump.

Following the Mets 7-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday, Acuña was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, according to the team’s official account on X. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber will join Acuña in the minors.

Acuña made his major league debut late in the 2024 season for the Mets and played well in limited action. The then-22-year-old slashed .308/.326/.641 for New York in 14 games last year. Acuña even hit his first career home run, helping the Mets in their chase for a playoff berth.

After struggles in 2025, the Mets demote Luisangel Acuña

This season, Acuña ended up as the Mets’ Opening Day second baseman after veteran Jeff McNeil began the season on the injured list. But after his strong September stretch with the club in 2024, Acuña hasn’t been able to duplicate that success this year. He’s batting .241 with a .576 OPS through 65 games in 2025.

However, over the last month, the Mets infielder has bottomed out. Acuña is slashing .138/.167/.138 23 games since May 23. That’s the same day his All-Star brother returned to the Braves' lineup after missing a full year with a torn ACL. But the two Acuñas have gone in entirely different directions since then.

The elder Acuña has eight home runs since his return to Atlanta’s lineup, while Luisangel Acuña’s next home run will be his first of the season. He hasn’t had an extra-base hit since May 2, a span of 38 games. Although, that’s a bit misleading as Acuña only had 70 plate appearances in that stretch as the Mets often used him as a defensive replacement late in games.

Acuña joined the Mets as part of the Max Scherzer trade deadline deal with the Texas Rangers. He quickly became one of New York’s top prospects for his speed and ability to hit for average. While he’s never displayed Ronald’s prodigious power, Luisangel has shown that base stealing runs in the family. Acuña swiped 57 bags in 121 Double-A games in 2023 and he stole 40 bases at the Triple-A level last season.