Mets star Francisco Lindor paid off a two-year old bet with Jeff McNeil, and he's got some nice things to say about it

The 162-game MLB season is a marathon, so it's not surprising to learn that players place the occasional friendly wager to keep things interesting. New York Mets star Francisco Lindor and teammate Jeff McNeil have settled such a bet from two springs ago.

In May of 2022, Lindor promised McNeil he'd buy him a new car if he ever won a National League batting title. McNeil would go on to accomplish that feat during his 2022 campaign, where he hit for an MLB-best .326 average to go along with 62 RBI and nine home runs. True to his word…eventually, Lindor has finally made good on his promise, making McNeil the new proud owner of a sky-blue Ford Bronco. It's maybe not a brand-new Bugatti or even a Mercedes, but it's a nice gesture all the same.

Said Lindor, “I'm happy for Jeff and hope he gives me a ride in spring training. He deserves it,” according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

McNeil fell off significantly in a disappointing 2023 season for the Mets. He defended his batting crown with a disappointing season, hitting only .270 to go along with 10 home runs and 55 RBI. That said, McNeil's struggles were just one of the many problems endured by the Mets in a forgettable 2023 season that saw them go 75-87.

The 32-year-old McNeil has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $50 million deal he inked with the Mets in 2023, which includes a team option for the 2027 season. Lindor, meanwhile, will enter 2024 (his age 30 season) in the third year of a ten-year, $341 million mega deal.