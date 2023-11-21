Mets star Francisco Lindor finally paid out on his bet to Jeff McNeil, getting his New York teammate a brand new car.

The 162-game MLB season can be quite a haul, so little surprise players place the occasional friendly wager to keep things interesting. New York Mets star Francisco Lindor and teammate Jeff McNeil have settled such a bet from two springs ago, according to Newsday's Tim Healy.

In May of 2022, Lindor promised McNeil he'd buy him a new car if he ever won a National League batting title. McNeil would go on to accomplish that feat during his 2022 campaign, where he hit for an MLB-best .326 average to go along with 62 RBI and nine home runs. True to his word (albeit over a year later) Lindor has finally made good on his promise, making McNeil the new proud owner of a sky-blue Ford Bronco. It's certainly a utilitarian if not surprising choice of vehicle, but it's a brand-new ride all the same.

The big Mets news of the week: Jeff McNeil finally got a car from Francisco Lindor, per Garrett Parcell, one of McNeil’s agents at Paragon Sports. In May 2022, Lindor offhandedly promised McNeil a car if he won the batting title. Then McNeil did. Now, he gets a new Ford Bronco. pic.twitter.com/8wuH28hGYX — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) November 20, 2023

Mets fans might be right to wonder if dreams of a new car were one of the things that hampered McNeil this past season in 2023. He defended his batting crown with a disappointing season, hitting just .270. despite 10 home runs and 55 RBI. That said, McNeil's struggles were just one of the many problems endured by the Mets in their forgettable 2023 season.

Either way, McNeil has plenty of time remaining as Lindor's teammate to double down on Lindor's bet or reciprocate in kind.

The 32-year-old McNeil has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $50 million deal he inked with the Mets in 2023, which includes a club option for the 2027 season. Lindor, meanwhile, will enter 2024 (his age 30 seasons) in the third year of a ten-year, $341 million mega deal.