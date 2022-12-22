By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The New York Mets have made their first move after flipping Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants. The Mets have long sought to make a James McCann trade, and have finally struck a deal.

McCann has been traded from the Mets to the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The return to New York is a player to be named later, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

The Orioles plan to use McCann as a second catcher behind former first-overall pick Adley Rutschman, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Baltimore also has plans to let the former All-Star get reps as a designated hitter.

This trade comes after the Mets have spent nearly a billion dollars in free agency thus far. The Mets signed catcher Omar Narvaez to a one-year contract with an option for another year, signaling an end to McCann’s time in New York.

The most significant move for New York has been the shocking signing of Carlos Correa. Correa joined the Mets after his deal with the Giants fell apart due to injury concerns.

McCann’s trade separates him from a reunion with a former teammate. The Mets signed ace pitcher Justin Verlander at the Winter Meetings. Verlander and McCann played together for a few years on the Detroit Tigers.

McCann left the Tigers in 2018, joining their AL Central rival Chicago White Sox. The 32-year-old became an All-Star on the South Side, and parlayed that into a four-year, $40.6 million contract with the Mets in 2020.

In Baltimore, McCann will look to regain his form while aiding in the development of Rutschman. Furthermore, he will look to provide a veteran presence for an upstart Orioles team that vastly outperformed expectations a year ago.