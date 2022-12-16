By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Even after signing a huge free agency class headlined by Justin Verlander, the Mets aren’t done making offseason additions. New York came to terms with a former All-Star as they look to improve behind the plate.

FanSided’s Robert Murray was the first to report that Omar Narvaez and the Mets had agreed to a deal. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. His New York Post colleague Jon Heyman then added that the deal was worth $8 million in 2023 while the option was for $7 million.

Omar Narvaez dealt with injuries throughout the 2022 season, appearing in just 84 games. However, in 2021, Narvaez hit .266 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI. He was named to his first All-Star game.

With the Mets, Narvaez will be replacing James McCann, who still has two-years left on his contract. This season, McCann hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBI as he appeared in only 61 games in an injury-riddled season.

Narvaez’s signing comes after the Mets have added Verlander, Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson among others. Bringing in Narvaez gives New York a veteran backstop who has proven he can be an offensive threat when healthy.

Narvaez won’t get the same praise as a Pete Alonso or Francisco Lindor, but he now has a crucial role on the team. As the Mets chase a World Series, Narvaez will look to return to his 2021 numbers offensively while guiding the pitching staff behind the plate. His signing also proves owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend to win a title.