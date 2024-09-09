ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets finally lost a game on Sunday. They fell 3-1 to the Cincinnati Reds, snapping their nine-game winning streak. The Mets are now part of what is best viewed as a four-way race for the three National League wild card spots. The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have cooled off over the past two weeks after being scorching hot from the All-Star break through mid-August. The Padres, Diamondbacks, Mets, and Atlanta Braves are two games apart, with San Diego leading Arizona by half a game and both the Mets and Braves by two.

A few weeks ago, it seemed that the Mets and Braves were clearly fighting for the third and last NL wild card berth, and that the Padres and D-Backs were comfortably positioned in the top two wild card slots. Now, there isn't nearly as much separation between the San Diego-Arizona pair and the Mets-Braves pair. Now it's really more of a four-team scramble. Three get in, and the fourth-place team goes home. The Mets are obviously in a precarious position; if they fall behind the Braves this week, that means they will be outside the playoff ropes for the time being. The good part of the Mets' situation is that with San Diego and Arizona falling back to the pack, there is a possibility that if the Mets can't catch the Braves, they might still get in if either the Padres or D-Backs falter down the stretch.

It's September. The Mets have 19 regular-season games left. Every one counts. It sets the stage for this trip to Canada to face the Blue Jays, who just played the Braves in a tough three-game series and lost the rubber match on Sunday in 11 innings, 4-3. That Atlanta win enabled the Braves to tie the Mets. The Mets can now punish the Jays on Monday for letting the Braves gain a game on Sunday.

Mets-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Paul Blackburn vs. Chris Bassitt

Paul Blackburn (5-4) has a 4.66 ERA. He hasn't made a start since August 23 due to injury. Let's see what he does.

Last Start: August 23 versus the San Diego Padres: 2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 39 1/3 IP, 48 H, 29 R, 10 HR, 9 BB, 34 K

Chris Bassitt (9-13) has a 4.30 ERA. Bassitt eats innings but gives up a lot of base hits and overall traffic on the bases. He has to be able to get hitters a little more off balance and make improvements in 2025.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 3 versus the Philadelphia Phillies: 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 16 starts, 90 1/3 IP, 98 H, 50 R, 12 HR, 34 BB, 93 K

Here are the Mets-Blue Jays MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Blue Jays Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -112

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Mets vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET/4:07 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) / Sportsnet (Blue Jays) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets finally had a bad game at the plate on Sunday. Expect them to be sharp and renewed on Monday.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Paul Blackburn is an average veteran pitcher coming off an injury. The Jays have a decent chance of shredding him in this matchup.

Final Mets-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup goes in Toronto's favor, but New York is the better team. Our official recommendation is to pass on this betting play.

Final Mets-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5