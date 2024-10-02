ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets visit the Milwaukee Brewers for game two of the NL Wild Card series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Brewers Game 2 Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Frankie Montas

Sean Manaea (12-6) with a 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 181.2 innings pitched, 184K/63BB, .202 oBA

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: Loss, 3.2 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Road Splits: 16 starts, 3.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 88 innings pitched, 80K/37BB, .210 oBA

Frankie Montas (7-11) with a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 150.2 innings pitched, 148K/66BB, .243 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Mets: No Decision, 4 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 4.95 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 67.1 innings pitched, 72K/25BB, .259 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NL Wild Card Odds: Mets-Brewers Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -110

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Brewers Game 2

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have a chance to eliminate the Brewers and move on to the NLDS with a win. Sean Manaea is the man they want on the mound to make that happen. He had an awesome regular season, and he is a big reason the Mets are even in the playoffs. For starters, Manaea is a much better pitcher on the road. His ERA is lower, and he does not allow opponent to hit for a lot of power. If he can have another good road start in this game, the Mets will make their way to the Division Series.

New York is red hot right now. They put up eight runs in their playoff clinching win over the Atlanta Braves, and they scored eight runs in their game one win over the Brewers. In the month of September, the Mets were 17-9, and they scored around 4.5 runs per game. New York has to get their bats going in once again if they want to win this game. If the Mets are good at the plate, they are going to advance to the next round.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee should come into game two with confidence. They may have lost game one, but there is a great chance for them in game two. Firstly, the Brewers raked against Manaea over the weekend. Milwaukee score six runs on seven hits against the lefty in their win. Milwaukee was also able to put up four runs on Severino in game one. If they can get to the Mets bullpen, the Brewers will be in great shape to win this game. They just have to knock out Manaea early.

Secondly, Montas is a good pitcher with the Brewers. He got hit around in his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but his other 10 starts with Milwaukee have been good. In his 11 starts with Milwaukee, Montas has allowed over three runs just three times. It is the playoffs, so his leash might be a little shorter, but Montas needs to keep the Mets under four runs. If he can have a quality start, the Brewers will be able to win this game.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and a very fun one to watch. I do think the Mets will sweep, though. Manaea is not going to have two bad starts in a row, and New York is hot at the right time. I will take the Mets to win straight up.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-106)