We're back to cover another MLB slate of games by bringing you our betting prediction and pick for this upcoming three-game series between two Postseason-bound teams. The New York Mets will visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the final few games of the Regular Season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Brewers prediction and pick.

Mets-Brewers Projected Starters

Sean Manaea (LHP) vs. Frankie Montas (RHP)

Sean Manaea (12-5) with a 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 183 K, 178.0 IP

Last Start: 9/21 vs. PHI (W) – 7.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (6-2) with a 2.77 ERA, .200 OBA, 79 K, 84.1 IP

Frankie Montas (7-11) with a 4.85 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 142 K, 146.2 IP

Last Start: 9/22 vs. ARI (W) – 2.2 IP, 7 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-7) with a 4.97 ERA, .264 OBA, 66 K, 63.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Brewers Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -122

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Mets vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports North, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Mets are hanging onto a National League Wild Card spot and have just a one-game cushion to work with as the Braves and Diamondbacks trail behind them. These last few games will prove to be crucial as they close their season out, but they've been holding steady by winning six of their last eight games. The remainder of their series against Atlanta was postponed due to weather, so they'll have a few days of rest before heading to Milwaukee for this series. Brandom Nimmo has been coming up clutch for them in late-game situations and the Mets are shaping up to be a dangerous team during this Wild Card race.

The Mets will send Sean Manaea to the mound in hopes of opening this series with a win. He's been one of the best starters in their rotation and notched a win his last time out against the Phillies. The Mets have now won the last eight consecutive games in which Manaea has recorded a start, so expect those trends to continue as he heats up ahead of the Postseason. He's only allowed five runs through his last 20.2 innings of work, so don't be surprised if he makes another deep run into this one.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched the National League Central and they'll be heading to the Postseason for their sixth time in seven years. They have a very impressive 45-33 record at home and they're currently unbeaten against New York at 3-0 against them on the season. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they come into this series having won three of their last four. Willy Adames continues to be the driving factor for this team on offense and his ability to open up their scoring really gives their pitching staff confidence in pitching without the added pressure.

Frankie Montas will make start number thirty on the season as he looks to improve his lackluster 1-7 record at home. With a 6-4 record on the road, it's strange to see his record take such a dip when pitching at his home ballpark. Still, he's allowed just a third of his BBs at home and while opposing hitters have had more success off him, he's been able to find wins in three of his last five starts. Look for him to be on a short leash here if the Mets can get to him early.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched the National League Central and they'll be looking forward to the Postseason after these last few games. The New York Mets are hanging onto a Wild Card spot by a thin margin, so they'll need to continue their hot play for the remainder of the season to solidify their spot.

With Sean Manaea getting the nod here for the Mets, we have to give New York the clear and obvious pitching advantage with the eight-game winning streak he's currently on. Frankie Montas, on the other hand, has had serious struggles at home and won't be pitching with too much pressure considering his squad is already Postseason bound.

For our final prediction, we have to ride with the New York Mets to get this win when it matters most. Sean Manaea has given them the best chance at winning games this season and if he can find his control early, they should ride him deep into this game as they look towards their bats to open this one up. Let's roll with New York to get the win.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick: New York Mets ML ()