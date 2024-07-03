Christian Scott takes the mound for the New York Mets as they visit the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Nationals prediction and pick.

Mets-Nationals Projected Starters

Christian Scott vs. Mitchell Parker

Christian Scott (0-2) with a 3.90 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Scott went five innings, giving up four hits and a walk. Two runs would be scored against him as he took the no-decision in a victory over the Diamondbacks

2024 Road Splits: Scott has made two starts on the road this year, going 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA and an opponent batting average of .286.

Mitchell Parker (5-4) with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Parker went five innings in his last start, giving up six hits, a walk, and a home run. Two runs would score and he would take the loss to the Rays.

2024 Home Splits: Parker has made five starts at home this year, going 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA and a .205 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -142

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How to Watch Mets vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: SNY/MASN

TV: SNY/MASN

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are ninth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting tenth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Brandon Nimmo has been solid this year. He is hitting .247 this year with a .367 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, and 50 RBIs while scoring 53 times. Pete Alonso continues to slug well. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs this year with 46 RBIS and 47 runs scored. Starling Marte leads the team in hitting this year. He is hitting .278 on the year. He has just seven home runs and 30 RBIs. Still, he has stolen 12 bases and scored 38 times.

Mark Vientos has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .364 in the last week, with three home runs and eight RBIs. He has also scored six times. Brandon Nimmo has also had a solid week. He is hitting .278 but has a .480 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs scored in the last week. Francisco Alvarez may have the hottest bat in the lineup. He is hitting .412 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run, seven RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. CJ Abrams has led the way this year. He is hitting .284 on the year with a .348 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 42 RBIs while scoring 52 times this year. Joey Meneses has also been solid this year. He is hitting .233 this year, with three home runs, and 43 RBIs. Still, he has scored just 19 times. Jesse Winker is scoring well. HE is hitting .259 this year with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. Winker has stolen 12 bases and scored 40 times this year.

Harold Ramirez has been solid since coming over from the Rays. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a double, tripe, and five RBIs. He has scored just once in the last week though. CJ Abrams is also hitting well. He is hitting .438 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has scored five times in the last week as well. Also scoring well is Jacob Young. He is hitting just .250 in nthe last week, with an RBI and six runs scored.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

While the Mets have been the better team as of late, the Nationals are still a solid squad. In this one, with Mitchell Parker on the mound, the Nationals should have a solid chance to build a sizeable lead in the game. Christian Scott has struggled in his two starts on the road, including against a bad offense. Against Miami, gave up four runs in four innings in a loss. The Mets just won their first game when Scott started in their last time out. Mitchell Parker took a loss last time out but still pitched well. In his last three home starts, he has pitched 19 innings, giving up six total runs. Parker is the better pitcher and the Nationals will get the win in this one.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (+120)