We are set to bring you a prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as we head over to the National League East for this next matchup. The New York Mets (71-82) will see the Philadelphia Phillies (84-69) for the second game of their four-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets-Phillies prediction and pick.

The New York Mets are currently fourth in the NL East and sit 27 games back of the lead. They won't have a chance to make the playoffs this season and it's been another frustrating year for Mets fans. They're on an upswing at 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they lost last night's game by a close margin. Look for them to get back here as Tylor Megill (RHP) gets the start.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently second in the NL East and trail the Braves by 14 games. They're favorites to lock up the National League Wild Card and they'll have to finish the season strong to ensure momentum heading into the Postseason. They're also 6-4 in their last 10 and look to get a leg-up on this series. Taijuan Walker (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Mets-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Phillies Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Mets vs. Phillies

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, Apple TV+

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have had a frustrating year from all sides of the bag. They've have identity issues with their pitching staff ever since the departures of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, and their bats haven't been doing much better. However, they've seen a slight uptick in production over the last 10 games and they've been able to outscore opponents by 24 runs. They're hitting .276 during that stretch, but they'd like to see their road record improve at just 32-46.

Tylor Megill (8-8) will start with a 4.94 ERA through 113 innings of work. The Mets lost a close game in his last start, but he managed back-to-back wins and a five-inning scoreless outing during this recent stretch. If he can pitch with confidence like he has at points on the road this season, the Mets could have a good chance to bounce back after their close loss yesterday.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies saw a great game out of Nick Castellanos last night as he set a single-season RBI record for his personal career. He drove in four of their five runs last night and lifted them in what was a close game throughout. With Castellanos getting hot at the perfect time, the Phillies will need just a few more players and pitchers to hit their stride before they become a scary team in the playoffs. Look for them to have another solid performance at home as they try to even this season series against the Mets at four games a piece.

Taijuan Walker (15-5) will start behind his 4.40 ERA through 159.3 innings of work. He's been one of the most consistent aces in the National League and he'll give the Phillies a massive edge on the mound at home. He has, however, struggled in his last two starts and gave up a combined 10 earned runs through two losses. Expect this to be a massive get-back game for Walker as he dials in before the Wild Card.

Final Mets-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This should be another exciting game as both teams are playing solid ball right now. The Mets will have the advantage with the hotter hitting, but the Phillies will be marching out the best pitcher in their lineup. If the matchup was a bit different, we may have sided with the Mets and their hitting. However, it's hard to bet against Taijuan Walker at this point of the season and hopefully he'll continue to cash for the Phillies.

Final Mets-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies (-162)