The New York Mets will head up 12 miles to battle their in-city rivals as they face the New York Yankees on Tuesday in the Bronx for the first of a two-game set. The Subway Series is here, and we're sharing our MLB odds series and making a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick.

Mets-Yankees Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Luis Gil

Jose Quintana (4-6) with a 4.16 ERA

Last Start: Quintana labored in his last outing, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs, six hits, striking out eight, and walking one in a loss to the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Quintana has struggled on the road, going 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA over nine starts away from home.

Luis Gil (10-5) with a 3.17 ERA

Last Start: Gil dominated in his last outing, going six innings, allowing one earned run, five hits, striking out seven, and walking one in a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Gil has done slightly worse at home, going 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA over 10 starts at Camden Yards.

MLB Odds: Mets-Yankees Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +136

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How to Watch Mets vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: YES NETWORK

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have had a pretty solid season. Overall, they have done enough to compete and stay in the wildcard race. But they have work to do if they want to make a playoff run. Ultimately, they need their hitters to keep battering the baseball.

Pete Alonso may not be a Met for the long term. For now, he is the best player on this team but has struggled against the Yankees in his career. Alonso is batting only .218 with 19 hits, eight home runs, 22 RBIs, and 17 runs over 24 games against the Yanks. Yet, he has done slightly better at Yankee Stadium, hitting .244 with 11 hits, six home runs, 16 RBIs, and nine runs over 12 games in the Bronx.

Francisco Lindor is the other weapon who can create big innings for the Mets. Significantly, he is batting .317 with 65 hits, 10 home runs, 22 RBIs, and 45 runs over 51 games against New York. Jeff McNeil is not the player he once was. Yet, he is hitting .337 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 12 runs over 24 games against the Yankees.

Quintana has been efficient, with two quality starts in his last three. Meanwhile, he has done well against the Yanks, going 3-3 with a 2.97 ERA over eight showdowns with the Bronx Bombers in his career. When Quintana finishes, he will turn the ball over to a bullpen that is just 19th in baseball in team ERA. Edwin Diaz is the closer for now, as he has had some trouble finishing games this season.

The Mets will cover the spread if their lineup can get the early lead and avoid falling behind. Additionally, they need good pitching from their bullpen to prevent a collapse down the stretch.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have had an amazing season and hope to continue pummeling opponents. Despite that, they are only a wildcard team in the American League, as they play in the same division as the Baltimore Orioles. The Yanks need to do more to make a clean run, and they need more from their offense.

Aaron Judge is having an MVP-caliber season. Ultimately, he is the best hitter in this lineup. Judge will be in a prime spot to clobber the Mets in this one. Significantly, he is batting .329 with 27 hits, 12 home runs, 22 RBIs, and 17 runs over 23 games against them. Juan Soto will try to get things going in front of him. Overall, he is hitting .290 with 75 hits, 18 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 45 runs over 76 games.

Gil has been good lately, notching two quality starts in a row. Now, he hopes to fool a Mets' lineup that has been hitting well lately. When Gil finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the sixth-best in baseball. Clay Holmes is the man who is ready to shut the door down if the Yankees take a lead into the ninth.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their power hitters clobber the baseball and create large innings. Then, they need Gil to continue to find the strike zone.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Mets are a mediocre team when it comes to covering the spread, while the Yankees are just over .500. Additionally, the Mets have hovered around .500 on the road against the run-line record, while the Yankees are below .500 at covering the run-line record at home. The Mets took the first two games of the season series, winning both games in Queens. In fact, they have either split the season series or won it since 2017. The Mets are 5-1 against the run line for the last six games against the Yankees. We expect another close showdown in the Bronx. The Mets cover the spread.

Final Mets-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)