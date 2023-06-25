Mexico and Honduras lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Mexico-Honduras prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Mexico will be playing its eighth game of the year. El Tri finished as third placer in this year's edition of the CONCACAF Nations League. The Mexicans will be building from their 1-0 victory over Panama in the third-place final.

Honduras enters the scene with just its fourth game of the year. They had a 0-1 victory over El Salvador in a friendly match, but lost 4-1 to Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League and 0-1 to Venezuela in another friendly.

Here are the Mexico-Honduras soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Mexico-Honduras Odds

Mexico: -320

Honduras: +750

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Mexico vs. Honduras

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, TUDN, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Bet365

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Mexico Can Beat Honduras

Mexico is ranked 15th in the World FIFA rankings, trailing the nations Morocco, Switzerland, USA, and Germany. El Tri is the second-best nation in the CONCACAF index.

Mexico has typically been the class of the Gold Cup field, winning the Gold Cup eight times and claiming three Concacaf titles before this format started in 1991. The Mexicans are adamant about getting back the trophy after the Americans beat them in the 2021 campaign, as well as in the recent CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico will also be battling for the trophy after failing to get out of the group stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Their only loss in Qatar was a 2-0 setback to eventual champ Argentina. They tied for second in the group with Poland but allowed one more goal to lose the tiebreaker.

Mexico has scored in six of seven matches in 2023, the only exception being the loss to the Americans. Mexico hopes to match their CONCACAF averages of 19.8 total shots, 8.0 corners, and 2.0 goals per game.

Mexico is led by interim manager Jamie Lozano. The team will play without Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga who have both been suspended for additional games after being sent off during Mexico's loss to the United States in Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Carlos Acevedo withdrew due to injury and was replaced by José Antonio Rodríguez. Alexis Vega and Sebastián Córdova also withdrew due to injury and were replaced by Roberto Alvarado and Diego Lainez. Already without key players and with pressure rising by the day, El Tri is a team that needs to win the entire tournament but that could be tough for them considering their inconsistency.

The Mexicans do not have their premier roster in place for this event but have more talent than Honduras. Strikers Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenez and midfielders Uriel Antuna and Orbelin Pinedo are all capable scorers; all four players have combined for 26 goals for Mexico. Martin led Liga MX in both goals (24) and assists (10) during the 2022-23 seasons with Club America. Aside from these four, Edson Alvarez will be someone else with a focus on them, who has 10 goals in 98 appearances for Ajax.

Why Honduras Can Beat Mexico

Honduras is the 80th-best nation in men's football. La H ranks ahead of China, Gabon, Bolivia, and Jordan but trails Georgia, Israel, and Guinea. The team is also eighth among CONCACAF nations, ahead of Haiti, Curacao, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Los Catrachos have shown flashes of brilliance, asserting that they are not a team to be underestimated. They knocked off Canada 2-1 in the teams' first meeting in Nations League group play. However, Honduras failed to advance from their Nations League group, losing 4-1 to Canada on March 28 to finish 2-0-2 in the competition. The H ranked second in Group C, scoring five goals in four games and placing ahead of Curacao. Honduras is also coming off a 0-1 loss to Venezuela, where Yeferson Soteldo scored the only goal for the Venezuelans.

In 18 head-to-head matches, their last victory against Mexico was a 3-2 triumph in 2018 World Cup qualifying in October 2017. It will be a tough battle as Honduras went winless in the next four clashes, the best result being a 0-0 draw in a friendly game last June 20221.

Honduras is also onto another coach with Diego Vazquez leading the team. Despite their attacking talent, they have struggled to score goals but also have been susceptible to red cards. Facing Mexico, even with their struggles, mistakes have to be limited.

With one of the best attackers in Concacaf, Alberth Elis, Honduras can give teams fits in the attack. Ellis has scored 12 goals in 58 international matches. Jerry Bengtson, the top scorer with 22 goals, is 36 years old but has 103 goals over the past six seasons as captain of CD Olimpia in Honduras. Bryan Acosta and Joseph Rosales are also making their mark in the MLS while Rubilio Castillo is shining in the Chinese Super League.

Final Mexico-Honduras Prediction & Pick

Both teams can pack a punch and squeak at least one goal. Despite its roster reduction, Mexico has the greater talent on paper and on the pitch.

Final Mexico-Honduras Prediction & Pick: Mexico (-320), Over 2.5 goals (-120)