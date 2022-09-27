Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are turning more doubters each week into believers. Still undefeated and still thumping their chests, the Dolphins will take aim at a 4-0 start to the 2022 NFL regular season this week when they face off with the 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals Thursday. The Dolphins are fresh off a 21-19 home win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, while the Bengals just got their first victory of the season by beating the New York Jets on the road last Sunday, 27-12. With all that said, here are three Week 4 predictions we have for the Dolphins.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rack up 100+ receiving yards each

There’s a chance that the Dolphins will play this week against the Bengals without Tagovailoa, who is currently dealing with injuries to his neck and ankle. Miami had already posted a DNP on him during Monday’s practice, though, there will still be time for him to see action on the field before the showdown with the Bengals.

Here’s what Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recently said about Tagovailoa following the game against the Jets, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN:

“It’s my first time on a Thursday night game with Tua, so I don’t assume anything,” he said. “As far as me being able to access my crystal ball — it’s broken right now. That’s one of the reasons why you have a roster of capable people, that’s why we brought Teddy [Bridgewater] here and drafted Skylar [Thompson]. You have to be ready for these type of adjustments. Just like Teddy was ready in the game, we’ll be ready for whatever we have to deal with moving forward.”

Whether it will be Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater who will run the show from under center in Week 4 for Miami, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can continue to cook downfield.

Both wide receivers must be aching to get back on the field after combining for juuuust 135 receiving yards and zero touchdowns last Sunday against the banged-up Bills stop unit. Waddle did most of the heavy lifting for the Dolphins receiving crew in that contest, recording 102 receiving yards on only four receptions and six targets, while Hill only had 33 receiving yards on two catches and four targets.

If it’s going to be Bridgewater taking over the quarterbacking chores on Thursday, the ceiling for the Dolphins’ offense will get lower. But at the same time, you can also say that Hill and Waddle can both elevate their play and raise the floor of what Miami’s attack could do versus a Bengals defense that might be carrying false confidence into Week 4 following a solid performance last Sunday against the shell of Joe Flacco and the rest of the New York Jets.

2. Miami buries Joe Burrow with 4+ sacks

The Bengals were supposed to be better — much, much better — in protecting Joe Burrow this season. So far, it’s hard to tell based on numbers that they actually did anything over the offseason to address their pathetic pass protection in 2021.

That season, the Bengals finished 31st overall in offensive adjusted sack rate (9.1), per Football Outsiders. After three weeks of football in the 2022 NFL regular season, the Bengals have a 10.9% adjusted sack rate on offense — fourth-worst in the NFL, thus far.

The sample size is still small, but it’s not a good look still for the Bengals’ offensive line which has already allowed a total of 15 sacks this season — tied for most surrendered in the league with the Washington Commanders.

As for Miami’s pass rush, it’s certainly not the most productive out there with just six sacks, but if there’s a game where the team could turn it up and record more than four sacks in a game, the upcoming showdown with the Bengals is a good bet for that to happen. Plus, the Dolphins’ defense is riding great momentum, having just sacked Josh Allen a total of four times in Week 3.

1. Dolphins go 4-0 with a double-digit win vs. Bengals

The Dolphins have already defeated the likes of the Baltimore Ravens on the road and the Bills at home this season. Those victories certainly look good on their 2022 resume, and even though the Bills were not in their best form in Week 3, what’s important is that Miami managed to find a way to capitalize on that. The Bengals got a shot in the arm in Week 3 with a win over the Jets.

A victory on the road just before a home game is always a positive for a team in the NFL, and the Bengals will also look to sustain that form in Week 4. Then again, the Dolphins are a tough test to have, with or without Miami having Tagovailoa on the field. The Bengals are rightfully the favorite to win at home Thursday, but it’s not hard to imagine the Dolphins flipping the narrative that odds say about this contest. Take the Dolphins to cover.