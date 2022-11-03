The Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back wins and enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season as the favorites when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. A win here can potentially push the Dolphins up to second place in the AFC East. Here are our Miami Dolphins Week 9 predictions as they take on the Bears.

With Tua Tagovailoa’s return, the Dolphins have won back-to-back games. That gives them a ton of momentum heading into this Week 9 standoff with the Bears. On FanDuel Sportsbook’s most recent odds, the Dolphins are clear favorites on the money line and spread.

Chicago, on the other hand, has yet to put together consecutive victories this season. The Bears have now lost four of their past five games. They enter Week 9 after falling to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 9 game against the Bears.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Jeff Wilson Jr. becomes RB1

The Dolphins made a move at the trade deadline to strengthen their ground game. Miami acquired erstwhile 49ers running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. in a deal that included a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Miami gets Wilson back together with Mike McDaniel, the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2021. Wilson replaces Chase Edmonds, who was sent to Denver as part of another deal.

Wilson has broken through the hole this season, gaining 486 yards and two scores in eight games with San Francisco. The Dolphins offense should feature him alongside Raheem Mostert in the backfield. Both suited McDaniel’s approach and had previously worked with the coach in San Francisco.

The Dolphins will likely alternate the two backs, who can both rip off big gains. It’s a good combination as the Fins try to establish consistency on the ground to match their explosive talent in the air.

For Week 9, however, we expect the Dolphins to try out their new acquisition and give him a good number of opportunities. We have Wilson going for over 70 yards and getting one touchdown. We also wouldn’t be shocked if he eventually becomes Miami’s RB1 down the stretch.

3. Bradley Chubb starts and sacks Justin Fields

Before acquiring Wilson, the Dolphins actually made another big trade deadline move. This time, they decided to upgrade their defense. Miami acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and Edmonds.

Chubb’s arrival certainly strengthens a Dolphins defense that has struggled at times this season. Keep in mind that Miami has only allowed 340 yards for all but two of their opponents this year.

Through eight weeks, Miami has recorded a total of 15 sacks. That is tied for the ninth-fewest in the NFL. Chubb should improve that metric sooner rather than later. After all, he has had a strong season in Denver, with 5.5 sacks and 26 total pressures. Along with Jaelen Phillips and Melvin Ingram, he will instantly improve the Dolphins’ edge.

In this game, we see Chubb easily getting a sack on Bears QB Justin Fields, who has seen the dirt more than most this season.

I don’t think people realize how truly special and Elite Bradley Chubb is man … only thing that stopped him from being a consistent double digit sack rusher was injures This was a massive Win for Miami , for now and there future pic.twitter.com/dFuJBmxKXV — Kevin ☔️ (@HollywoodxKev) November 2, 2022

2. Tua Tagovailoa wrecks Chicago bad

Speaking of QBs, Dolphins passer Tua Tagovailoa is fast becoming a truly elite NFL QB. He is making his third consecutive start after finishing as one of the best performers last week.

Against the Lions, Tagovailoa put up a total of 401 all-purpose yards along with three touchdowns and no INTs. He finished with a passer rating of 138.7. If he continues to put up stats like these, then it’s not difficult to imagine the Dolphins having a deep playoff run.

He’ll play the Bears in Week 9, which should augur well for yet another explosive performance. Take note, however, that the Bears have been better against the pass this season than the run. Still, that makes little difference to Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense. The run game exists solely to enhance the passing game. This offense will only go as far as its quarterback and its two outstanding receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Last week, Hill and Waddle combined for nearly 300 yards in the air. Waddle also hauled in two TD catches. We don’t think anyone from Chicago can really stop this air duo from dominating in Week 9. With those two weapons up and ready, Tagovailoa should have at least 290 total yards and two touchdowns against the Bears.

1. Dolphins get win No. 6!

The Dolphins are heating up at the right time. They are, in fact, undefeated whenever Tagovailoa plays. The third-year quarterback recently had a whale of a game against the Lions and will surely exploit a Bears defense that recently allowed the Cowboys offense 442 total yards and 42 points.

On the other hand, the Bears might inflict some damage against the Dolphins here as well. Miami has allowed the fifth-most running yards to quarterbacks this season, along with two touchdowns. That bodes well for Justin Fields, who has 230 running yards and two touchdowns on 34 runs over the previous three games. He will be Chicago’s top weapon here.

Having said that, a full-fledged Dolphins team is a force to be reckoned with. Recall that they did beat the Buffalo Bills earlier this season. Meanwhile, the Bears have only defeated the Houston Texans, the underperforming New England Patriots, and the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-soaked game.

With the Dolphins on the rise and the Bears unable to win on a consistent basis, we are fully confident we’ll see another Miami W in Week 9.