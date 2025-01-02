The Miami Dolphins enter Week 18 with a realistic chance of making the playoffs. They face the New York Jets on the road needing a win and a Denver Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The only problem there is that the Chiefs are not playing their starters. But all they can do is take care of a division rival. Find out if they beat the Jets in our Miami Dolphins Week 18 bold predictions.

There is a big injury looming over the Dolphins ahead of this game. Tua Tagovailoa did not play in Week 17 and Tyler Huntley beat the Cleveland Browns to keep the playoff hopes alive. Tagovailoa has a hip injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday. If he cannot go, it will be much more difficult for them to win this game. But considering the Jets' downfall with Jeff Ulbrich at the helm, Huntley may be enough to win.

A win and some help get the Dolphins in the back door of the AFC playoffs. Even though a trip to Buffalo would be their reward, it would be a great accomplishment. Will they do it? Let's find out in our Miami Dolphins Week 18 bold predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

De'Von Achane racks up over 100 total yards

The Dolphins have struggled on the ground this year, which has been part of why they are in this position. After a breakout rookie season, De'Von Achane has not proven he can be a long-term solution as their starting running back. But the Jets' defense has a lot of injuries and has been terrible since Robert Saleh was fired. Achane will have his sixth 100-yard game of the season on Sunday.

Last week, the Jets' defense started solidly, allowing 12 points to the Bills until the late stages of the third quarter. They were then blitzed for four touchdowns in ten minutes of game time. While they showed the promise of what once was a good defense, they also showed why they have only four wins. Expect Mike McDaniels to take advantage of the battered unit and use Achane in different ways.

The Dolphins should also utilize Raheem Mostert to diversify their run game. While Achane has been the number-one back all season, the veteran Mostert will be needed if they make the playoffs. Expect him to be more of a part of the game plan.

Tyreek Hill, and Jonnu Smith each score a touchdown

The Dolphins' skill position group is not the reason they are on the outside looking in for the playoffs. With Skylar Thompson and Huntley starting, their dynamic wide receiver duo struggled. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are short of 1000 yards so far this season but will be needed to win this game. Hill will dominate this game by scoring a touchdown and eclipsing 1000 yards on the season.

Hill is at 939 yards, so 61 yards would get the job done. He also has only six touchdowns on the season, so scoring again to tie his career-low of seven is important. The second option has not been Waddle in recent weeks but tight end Jonnu Smith. After a brutal run in New England, Smith has been dominant this year. Fresh off winning plenty of fantasy football leagues down the stretch, he will score again in this game.

The Dolphins are built around their skill position players. While that is the reason they have struggled in cold weather, it should help them win this important game against a bad defense. The Jets give up a lot of touchdowns and two of them will go to Hill and Smith in the final game.

The Dolphins win but do not make the playoffs

The Dolphins will beat the Jets on Sunday to finish the season at 9-8. That is a solid record, considering they did not have a solid backup plan after Tagovailoa went out with his concussion. Huntley will show that he could be that guy in a dominating win over a dead Jets team. But it will not be enough, as the Broncos will beat the Chiefs at home.

The Dolphins are 1.5-point favorites and are -118 on the money line, according to FanDuel. The over/under is 39.5. As for making the playoffs, it is a long shot. The Dolphins are +880 to make the playoffs.