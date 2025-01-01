On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will close out their 2024 regular season and look to punch a ticket to the playoffs with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. There was speculation that the Chiefs, having already clinched the number one seed in the AFC, may opt to rest their starters for that contest in preparation for the playoffs, and on Wednesday, the team released an injury update that will likely please Broncos fans.

“The #Chiefs will rest some starters on Sunday vs. the Broncos, including Patrick Mahomes,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter. “Carson Wentz will get the start.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid then weighed in on the decision.

“It wasn't a hard decision. I've been through it before… It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow,” said Reid, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Indeed, there is little for the Chiefs to play for on Sunday outside of finishing the regular season 16-1, which would be quite the accomplishment. Following their game in Denver, Kansas City will have an additional week off after securing a bye in the first round of the playoffs before finally taking the field again.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have everything to play for this weekend, as a win against Kansas City's backups would secure Denver a trip to the postseason, where they would begin on the road against one of the division winners.

The Broncos lost a heartbreaker of a game last weekend to the Cincinnati Bengals, keeping faint hope alive for Cincinnati's own playoff chances and also delaying the Broncos' celebration at a potential postseason berth.

However, if you had told Broncos fans at the beginning of the season that they'd end up with a home game against a team of mostly backups to go to the postseason, they probably would have taken it.

The Broncos and Chiefs are slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.