Week 1 is days away, and we’re already considering the contenders to win the 2024-2025 Super Bowl. We’re enthusiastic about sharing our NFL Odds series and making a 2024-2025 NFL Super Bowl winner prediction and pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl VXIII. Now, both teams hope to make it back and win it. There are four other Super Bowl contenders. We’re going to evaluate all of them.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Super Bowl Winner Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +550

San Francisco 49ers: +600

Baltimore Ravens: +1100

Detroit Lions: +1200

Philadelphia Eagles: +1300

Houston Texans: 1500

Why The Chiefs Could Win Super Bowl LIX

What more can you say about the Chiefs? Patrick Mahomes led two comebacks in Super Bowl LXIII after the defense allowed the 49ers to hit field goals, which would have given them the lead. Now, the Chiefs look for an encore.

Kansas City certainly has the tools to make it back, especially considering they signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy to form a 1-2 punch in the wide receiver room. Mahomes returns again and will have star tight end Travis Kelce to pass to. The only significant loss is L’Jarius Sneed, one of the main reasons the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, as he prevented Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel from doing anything.

Why The 49ers Could Win Super Bowl LIX

The 49ers cannot seem to get the job done. Unfortunately, they lost their third Super Bowl in 12 seasons. But the Niners are ready to run it back with basically the same core, minus Arik Armstead. Furthermore, the Niners finally signed Aiyuk to a four-year contract. Getting back to the Super Bowl after losing is difficult. Significantly, only six teams have made it back to the Big Game, and the 2017 New England Patriots are only of three teams, and the most recent, to win it after losing the previous season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy returns. Likewise, Christian McCaffrey is back to run the ball. Aiyuk, Samuel, and George Kittle will run it back. Additionally, the offensive line is intact. The Niners have a great chance. However, it will be incredibly difficult.

Why The Ravens Could Win Super Bowl LIX

The Baltimore Ravens had the clearest path to a Super Bowl last season. Sadly, they faltered in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs as Lamar Jackson played poorly against a tough defense at one.

Jackson will get another chance to finally get his elusive chance to play in a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they lost linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, making it much more challenging to get back. But the defensive talent is still elite and may be enough to carry them. But they have to get past the Chiefs.

Why The Lions Could Win Super Bowl LIX

The Lions shocked everyone by making it to the NFC Title Game. Amazingly, they came agonizingly close and would have made it had they not blown a multiple-score lead against the Niners.

Jared Goff is back to lead the offense. Additionally, he has David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to run the ball. Goff also has Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta to throw to. But the Lions must avoid making critical mistakes and prevent themselves from caving to the pressure of high expectations.

Why The Eagles Could Win Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles were 10-1 at one point last season and looked like the best in the league. Then, their hopes and dreams crumbled. Philadelphia went just 1-5 down the stretch before going out with a whimper in a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round.

Jalen Hurts is back as Philadelphia’s top quarterback. Now, he also has running back Saquon Barkley to hand off to. AJ Brown, Devonte Smith, and Dallas Goedert return to catch passes from Hurts. However, Jason Kelce retired, so there will be some question marks on the line. Regardless, the Eagles are one of two teams who could legitimately challenge the 49ers.

Why The Texans Could Win Super Bowl LIX

The Texans are a popular pick to win it all this season. However, they must first live up to great expectations. The Texans will also have quarterback CJ Stroud back for a second consecutive season. Furthermore, they will have running back Joe Mixon in the mix, along with wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and new receiver Stefon Diggs. Dalton Schultz also returns as the tight end.

The Texans must defeat the Chiefs, Ravens, and Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl. Houston will play the Chiefs and Ravens on back-to-back weeks in late December.

Final NFL Super Bowl Winner Prediction & Pick

The Bills and Miami Dolphins did not appear in the top six because the odds have them falling short. Sadly, Miami cannot win anything unless it plays home games in the postseason. The Texans are incredibly young and may take a few years to win it. Meanwhile, the Eagles might not have the defense. The Lions are also green and may be more likely to win Super Bowl LX. Likewise, the Chiefs will try to do something no team has ever done, which hurts their chances. The Niners would be this pick. But they must prove they can make it back after losing. The Ravens are our pick because they blend offense, defense, and coaching well. Harbaugh will lead his squad to a second Super Bowl ring.

Final NFL Super Bowl Winner Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens: +1100