Miami (FL) football heads back into ACC play in Week 6 after barely escaping an upset against Virginia Tech last Friday. However, this time around, the Hurricanes won't be facing a traditional ACC opponent. Instead, they'll take on one of the conference's newest west coast members: the California Golden Bears.

After spending three of their first five games at home, the No. 8 Hurricanes (5-0) are on the road this week for their longest trip of the season, traveling to Berkeley to face Cal (3-1). Adding to the unusual circumstances, kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. EST, an adjustment not just for Miami's players but for their fanbase as well.

The cross-country travel and late game time inject a sense of intrigue—and perhaps some anxiety—into this matchup. Miami fans had to hold their breath last week, hoping the ACC officials would overturn a questionable call in their favor to secure the win over the Hokies. Now, they face a different kind of test on the west coast.

While Miami remains undefeated, Cal isn't, having suffered its first—and only—loss to Florida State, the Hurricanes' biggest rival, two weeks ago. Oddly enough, that loss marks the Seminoles' only win this season, adding another layer of pressure on a Miami squad that came into the season with lofty expectations.

With that said, let's dive into our bold predictions for Miami versus Cal in Week 6.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Rueben Bain, Tyler Baron each have multiple sacks

The defensive line was a glaring concern for the Hurricanes in last week's poor showing against the Hokies. The line struggled all night, missing tackle after tackle, including a couple of would-be sacks on Kyron Drones. Injuries throughout the game certainly played a factor in that performance.

The good news for Miami is that they’ll be getting back one of their best linemen this week in last year’s ACC Rookie of the Year, Rueben Bain Jr.

“Rueben is a go for this week,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said, per InsideTheU.

He returns after logging just a few snaps in Week 1 against Florida. Pairing him with Tyler Baron—who already has 4.5 sacks on the season—should significantly boost the Hurricanes' pass rush on Saturday night. This could spell trouble for Cal, which ranks 130th nationally in sacks allowed, having given up 16 so far this season.

Cam Ward continues Heisman run, throws for at least three touchdowns, 400 yards

Cam Ward still leads the country in passing touchdowns with 18. The Miami signal caller may have had his worst game of the season last week, but it was still a memorable one as he helped the Hurricanes rally back into the game. Ward has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in every game this season. He even added a rushing touchdown in the win over Virginia Tech.

One thing to keep an eye on this week is Cal’s defense. The Golden Bears currently rank 39th in the nation in passing yards allowed, giving up just 182.2 yards per game. They also boast the 12th-ranked scoring defense, allowing an average of only 12.75 points per game.

Mark Fletcher Jr. has most carries and rushing yards against Cal

A surprising weakness for the Hurricanes this season has been their inconsistent running game. Whenever they struggle to establish momentum on the ground, they rely on Cam Ward to bail them out with his arm or legs—or with some wild, unscripted play.

Last week, Miami was actually outrushed by Virginia Tech, 206 to 165. The Hurricanes will hope that’s not the case in Week 6, but they’ve had trouble getting Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez going so far. They often turn to freshmen Jordan Lyle and Chris Johnson Jr. on occasion. But sophomore Mark Fletcher Jr. has also been productive when given carries, so offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson could look his way more against Cal.

Miami beats Cal by 13 or less

For Miami, they must avoid the mistakes that put them in trouble last week. Cam Ward’s three turnovers were extremely costly, starting with his fumble on the opening drive that eventually gave Virginia Tech the lead. The Hokies built on that momentum and extended their advantage following Ward’s interceptions later in the game.

The Hurricanes also can’t afford to miss as many tackles as they did last week, totaling a season-high 20. For context, they had only missed 22 tackles in their previous four games combined.

In addition, Miami needs to ensure Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza doesn’t carve up their defense or let Jaydn Ott run all over them like Bhayshul Tuten did last week, racking up 141 yards.

This is Cal’s biggest game of the season so far, and they’ll be looking to make a statement in their new conference against a perceived elite. Add in other factors like ESPN's “College GameDay” coming to town, plus the travel and time adjustment, and this could be another challenge for Miami. They should still pull out a victory, but it may not be as dominant as they or their fans hope.