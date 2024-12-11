Whether teams are ready for it or not, the transfer portal is officially open for business. Players now have until Dec. 28 to enter their names. One team that’s likely to see plenty of action, both in additions and subtractions, is the Miami Hurricanes.

Since Mario Cristobal took over in 2022, the Miami (FL) football program has been active in the portal, using it to boost the team significantly. This season looked like Cristobal’s best yet, thanks to key transfers, most notably Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward.

However, Ward will be moving on to the NFL after the Hurricanes compete in their final game of the season in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. Along with Ward, several upperclassmen are expected to depart for the NFL or elsewhere, not to mention those entering the portal.

That leaves Cristobal and his staff with the unenviable task of rebuilding once again, hoping to assemble another impressive group to build on Miami’s 10-2 season and aim for bigger goals in 2025. Here’s a look at some top transfer targets the Hurricanes should consider.

Quarterback

Cam Ward’s one-and-done season in Coral Gables revitalized Miami’s offense and made “The U” relevant again. His departure leaves Miami in search of an experienced, capable signal-caller to lead them back to ACC contention. Now, Cristobal faces one of the toughest tasks in college football in replacing a quarterback of Ward’s caliber.

Several intriguing options have already emerged in the portal, and Miami will need to find someone who can handle the pressure of competing for a conference championship.

Maalik Murphy, Duke: The former Texas transfer revitalized his career at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a nine-win season and breaking the school’s single-season passing touchdown record. Murphy completed 60.3% of his passes for 2,933 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Having faced Miami in November, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions, he’s already on the Hurricanes’ radar, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

John Mateer, Washington State: While Mateer has yet to officially enter the portal, it’s widely expected. The Cougars couldn’t have asked for a better successor to Cam Ward, as Mateer finished the season ranked fifth in passing touchdowns, eighth in efficiency, and first in points responsible for. His dual-threat ability, with 826 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, makes him a prime target. However, with his offensive coordinator now at Oklahoma, Miami may face stiff competition for his services.

Defensive Back

If there’s one position where Miami struggled the most this season, it was the secondary—a weakness that everyone saw coming before the year even began. While the Hurricanes looked solid in their opener against Florida, those issues quickly became evident as the season progressed.

The problem wasn’t just a lack of top-tier talent but also a significant lack of depth. While true freshmen cornerback O.J. Frederique and safety Zaquan Patterson showed promise, there isn’t much proven talent beyond them. Whether it’s at safety or cornerback, the Hurricanes need reinforcements across the board.

“I don't think Miami needs five studs in the secondary, but I think Miami should probably be willing to overpay for some veteran presence who at least knows what the heck they're doing, won't blow assignments and just kind of help the defense stay in check,” Bud Elliot at 247Sports said. “That's a large part of it. Miami's going to be a high-pressure defense under Lance Guidry. … You can't bank on having the same level of offense next year that you did this year because I don't think there's another Cam Ward out there in the portal.”

Julian Humphrey, Georgia (CB): The highest-ranked defensive back currently in the portal, Humphrey has played in 23 games, including 11 this season. He recorded four pass deflections but no interceptions and graded out with a 69.0 defensive rating from PFF. However, his tackling grade (42.7) raises concerns, as Miami can’t afford missed tackles in its secondary.

Dillon Thieneman, Purdue (S): With at least two years of eligibility remaining, Thieneman offers potential despite a down year. He finished 2023 with an impressive 89.5 defensive grade but saw a steep decline to 67.9 this season. Nonetheless, his five pass breakups and strong 2023 tape could make him a valuable addition to the Hurricanes’ secondary.

Looking Ahead

As of now, these are some of the best available options for Miami in the transfer portal. However, with the Dec. 28 deadline looming, more names are expected to enter, giving Cristobal and his staff a broader pool to evaluate. The Hurricanes’ ability to capitalize on the portal will be crucial as they look to build on their successful 2024 campaign and make a deeper push in 2025.