Miami (FL) football took a major loss on Sunday, as the Hurricanes were one of the notable College Football Playoff snubs. Now the Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal have lost two players to the transfer portal, in a matter of minutes.

Running back Ajay Allen became the first entry, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Monday. But he wasn't the lone departure from “The U.” Cornerback Robert Stafford III later joined him in the portal in less than an hour. Fawcett also reported Stafford's exit from Miami.

The portal officially opened Monday for players wanting to jump in and find a new collegiate home. The portal continues into Dec. 28. Still, Allen and Stafford III are two significant losses for Cristobal and a Hurricanes team that went 10-2 — but watched SMU and Clemson play for the Atlantic Coast Conference title this past Saturday.

Miami got knocked out of ACC title game contention due to a costly loss to Syracuse. Cristobal even lost a key recruit days after falling to the Orange.

Impact of 2 portal losses for Miami and Mario Cristobal

The 6-foot, 200-pound RB first came to Cristobal and the ‘Canes as a former Nebraska commit. Allen, however, entered the portal after only one season in Lincoln. Cristobal and Miami welcomed him in on May 8, 2023.

Allen immediately earned more snaps in his move to Coral Gables. The native of Monroe, Louisiana averaged 5.2 and 7.6 yards per carry in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The redshirt sophomore, however, delivered stronger numbers in '23 by hitting 361 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Allen settled for 183 yards and two scores this season while playing behind RB1 Damian Martinez.

Stafford, meanwhile, came to the ‘Canes as a prized four-star discovery from Melbourne, Florida. He committed to Miami's 2023 class. Cristobal and former secondary coach Jahmile Addae helped secure the signing of Stafford. The long 6-foot CB landed 44 different scholarship offers — including in-state competition Florida State, Central Florida, even Cristobal's former school Oregon tried to nab him. Addae, though, eventually landed a new job with the Buffalo Bills for the 2024 season.

Stafford only played in five total games. He never surpassed two total tackles in a game. He lost ground in a DB room featuring top interception leader Mishael Powell, plus O.J. Frederique Jr. and Jaden Harris.

Miami will soon line up to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State, which takes place in Tampa on Dec. 28 inside Camping World Stadium.