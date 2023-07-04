Recruitment season is underway for most college football programs. Highly-coveted prospects like Marquise Lightfoot have a huge decision to make about their future. Young stars' college program decisions can severely affect their NFL upside whether they pick Alabama, Ohio State, or Miami's football program among others. Coach Mario Cristobal is proving why his program might be worth the shot.

Marquise Lightfoot has committed to play for Mario Cristobal and Miami football. He joins Kevin Riley and Chance Robinson in the 25th-ranked 2024 recruiting class, per Hayes Fawcett of On 3.

The highly-touted recruit out of Kenwood Academy had offers from Nick Saban's Alabama football and Ryan Day of the Ohio State football program. The 6-foot-5 EDGE still chose to play for the Hurricanes despite these prestigious programs reaching out to him. An enormous reason for his commitment to Miami was the welcoming staff during his visit.

“Miami feels like a real family, the coaches, the players, the people. They showed me that I’m a real priority and will take me to the next level. Coach Joe S was the guy who came to my school and offered me a scholarship. After that, I’ve been connecting with the coaching staff ever since. Coach Cristobal and Coach Taylor all showed me that I am the guy that they want and need, and I see their vision,” Lightfoot declared.

The Hurricanes have a talented prospect in the Chicago native. He totaled 122 tackles, nine sacks, and a forced fumble during his last stint with Kewnwood Academy.

Will Mario Cristobal's program get more blue-chip recruits before recruitment season ends?