Miami tight end Cam McCormick has had quite the college football journey, and it has lasted nine seasons. McCormick got his start in 2017 with Oregon, but he transferred to the Miami football team before the 2023 season. McCormick and the Hurricanes started their 2024 campaign on the road against rival Florida, and McCormick scored the first touchdown for Miami.

Cam McCormick found the end zone in the first quarter on Saturday to put the Miami football team up 7-0 over Florida. Quarterback Cam Ward found him for the nine-yard score, and it was a special moment for the tight end as he has battled a ton of adversity in his career.

“That moment was so awesome, especially, you know, to be the first score of the season, in the swamp,” Cam McCormick said during an appearance on ESPN. “I mean, you can't really picture anything better for myself, just with my teammates and just being able to celebrate with them, like all the hard work that's gone in over the courses of these nine seasons, like, to go out and do that in the first game. It's awesome. It's an awesome feeling.”

McCormick had just the one reception on Saturday, but it was a big one. It put the Hurricanes on top, and it set the tone for the rest of the game. Miami ended up dominating their rival as they went on to win the game 41-17. They are now ranked #11 in the country after the win and they are the favorite to win the ACC.

Cam McCormick's journey

The reason that Cam McCormick is still playing college football in his ninth year of college because of injury trouble. McCormick has suffered numerous serious injuries throughout his career, and because of that, he hasn't been able to play very much, and he hasn't used up all of his eligibility.

McCormick had to miss first season with Oregon in 2016 because he was recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in high school. McCormick then wasn't able to play very much in 2017 after he was hospitalized due to Rhabdomyolysis, a condition that quickly breaks down damaged skeletal muscle.

In the 2018 opener, McCormick broke his fibula, keeping him on the sideline again. He then missed the 2019 and 2020 season because of an issue with a screw that was in his ankle. McCormick came back in 2021 and tore his ACL in the second game of the season.

McCormick has been doing well since that last setback, but you can see why his college career has lasted so long. He has barely been able to play, and being able to have that moment on Saturday with his Miami teammates was extremely special. Hopefully McCormick can remain healthy for the remainder of this season as the Hurricanes seem to have a special squad.

Cam McCormick and the Miami football team will return to action this Saturday against Florida A&M. The game will kickoff at 6:00 ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night, and it will be airing on ESPN+. The Hurricanes are huge favorites in this one.