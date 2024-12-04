Miami (FL) football star Cam Ward knows when to be vocal. Not just on the football field, but in defending his Hurricanes. And he didn't hesitate to put the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee on blast.

The dynamic dual-threat quarterback, plus Heisman Trophy hopeful, strongly opposed Miami's CFP ranking Wednesday. The Atlantic Coast Conference representative ‘Canes now sit at No. 12 in the latest rankings. But ahead of Ward and the now 10-2 Hurricanes? Alabama, even with three losses. Ward didn't mince words in calling out the CFP committee.

“I mean at the end of the day them boys who in that committee, I really doubt they watch tape or not,” Ward said on the ACC Network on Wednesday, via Thomas Goldkamp of On3.com. “I mean you can’t, I mean, we’re a 10-2 team.”

Alabama managed to leapfrog Miami following the Hurricanes' stunning Saturday loss to Syracuse. That defeat knocked Miami out of the ACC title game picture.

“Not saying Alabama not a good team, which they are, but let’s talk about them points. That’s probably the biggest factor, I believe,” Ward said.

Even ACC commissioner Jim Phillips shared how shocked he was that Miami got ranked below the 9-3 Crimson Tide.

Cam Ward continued defense of Miami amid CFP snub

Ward was far from finished in reacting to the CFP snub. The senior QB sent the reminder that the nationally ranked ‘Canes are much more than just him and his dynamics behind center.

“We’ve got a top 25 defense, which is actually one of the best defenses in the country,” Ward said. “So both sides of the ball we’re one of the best teams in the country.”

He also leads an offense ranked No. 1 across the nation in averaging 538.2 yards per game. Plus has scored 66 total touchdowns to lead the conference.

“You talk about an offense who puts points on the board left and right, whether it’s passing, whether it’s throwing. We’ve got two great running backs in the backfield in Dame (Damian Martinez) and Mark (Fletcher Jr.), so it’s hard to leave that out,” Ward said.

Ward even believes his team is facing more stout competition during this ACC season.

“We’re playing better defenses, in my opinion, than the SEC,” Ward said.

He's aware Miami is in a tough spot. Watching SMU and Clemson battle in Saturday's ACC title game hurts Ward and the ‘Canes. That dilemma adds to the degree of difficulty Miami has in landing one of the 12 playoff spots.

“So it’s just hard. I did what I could,” Ward said. “The team, we controlled what we can control. We controlled our own destiny for a lot of the season and we didn’t end up getting the job done.”

Ward and Miami now must await their bowl fate, which is Sunday.