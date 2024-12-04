Miami football fell to Syracuse 42-38 in Week 14, leaving their College Football Playoff hopes in question for the moment.

Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal expressed his feelings over his team’s chances of making the final 12-team bracket.

SMU and Clemson are playing for the ACC title this week, and Miami’s previous losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse cost them a shot at the conference at 6-2.

That said, Cristobal believes that the Hurricanes are more qualified than their competition to make the bracket.

“Miami winning 10 [games] is stronger than teams winning 9 games,” Cristobal said, per ESPN College Football on X, formerly Twitter.

Miami football’s Cam Ward ready for rebound opportunity 

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (left) attempts to make a tackle during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Miami football will be a tough team to face if they do end up making the field.

Cam Ward has been in the Heisman running all season, and despite a first-round selection in the NFL Draft on the horizon, he’s ready to make a huge splash for the Hurricanes no matter what postseason matchup they receive.

“If we get a chance to go into the playoff, we’re going to make the most of it,” Ward said, per ESPN.

While Cristobal and Miami feel that they are ready to make a run in the CFP, it appears that they could be left on the outside looking in, showing up No. 12 in Tuesday’s CFP ranking.