The Miami football team just needed a win over Syracuse in Week 14 to head to the ACC title game and essentially clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, Miami fell to Kyle McCord and Syracuse, then they dropped to No. 13 in the latest batch of College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal made a strong plea to the Committee, although it might not make a difference.

On Wednesday as Early Signing Day kicked off, the Miami football program suffered another blow as they lost Class of 2025 cornerback commit Tyler Merrit to Tennessee, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Class of 2025 Safety Timothy Merritt has Flipped his Commitment from Miami to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’1 185 S from Birmingham, AL had been Committed to the Hurricanes since June.'

Merrit also added, “It was destined for a while now I just had to embrace it.”

It's a tough loss for Miami, and the recruiting prowess might have taken a hit with the way things went down recently for the Hurricanes. Merritt is a three-star recruit, per On3, and plays at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, the same school where Na'eem Offord plays. Offord flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon on Wednesday during the ceremony, so it was a series of flips at the same high school.

Former Alabama QB Reese Poffenbarger entered the transfer portal on the same day, leaving Miami to go elsewhere, per Pete Thamel of ESPN, so the bad news keeps coming for the Hurricanes.

After a rough Week 14 showing against Syracuse, the Hurricanes were holding out hope that they could sneak into the CFP field, although the rankings on Tuesday night suggest otherwise.

Now, Cristobal and Miami have lost Tyler Merritt to Tennessee in a tough loss on Early Signing Day, and more changes could be coming via the transfer portal and elsewhere.