Miami football coach Mario Cristobal is taking his case to the College Football Playoff committee. Cristobal says the Hurricanes deserve to be in the CFP field, despite losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

“We won 10 games this year and not many teams have,” Cristobal said in his weekly appearance on WQAM, and reported by ESPN. “And in our losses, those losses came down to one possession. That's a very different résumé than the 9-3 teams'.”

Miami football looked destined for the CFP for most of the season, but losses down the stretch have derailed those plans. Georgia Tech and Syracuse are both surprising squads in the ACC this year, but the losses don't look good for Miami's resumé.

Despite those losses, Miami has won a lot of games. Those victories include a convincing takedown of Florida back in August.

“Go to the facts,” Cristobal added. “Award football teams for winning football games.”

Time will tell if Cristobal is right. Miami is in a tough position, despite its 10-2 record. The Hurricanes are not in the ACC championship game, as Clemson and SMU get that honor.

Miami football must wait for word from the CFP committee

Miami's only hope now is that the CFP committee awards the Hurricanes with an at-large bid. The squad's two losses came in November, when the Hurricanes needed to bolster its resumé. Instead, the team was unable to make a convincing statement to the committee.

Miami football also doesn't have a win this season over a ranked team. That victory over Florida helps, as the Gators picked up a couple of great wins this year in the SEC. Florida is also headed to a bowl game, which is good news for the school and Gators coach Billy Napier.

That victory may not carry enough weight for Miami, who also has non conference wins over South Florida, Ball State and Florida A&M.

“The awards should go to the teams that are actually winning the games, not the ones that are politicking themselves out of losses,” Cristobal added.

Miami was led this season by transfer quarterback Cam Ward. Ward, who previously played at Washington State and Incarnate Word, threw for more than 4,200 yards this season. The quarterback tossed 36 touchdown passes, while posting just seven interceptions. It was a pretty darn good season for the veteran.

Miami will be playing in a bowl game, even if they are left out of the CFP.