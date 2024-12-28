It would not be right to end 2024 without one last ride on the Miami football roller coaster. The Hurricanes are not disappointing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, providing their fans with an array of emotions in Saturday's battle versus Iowa State.

A miscommunication on a snap resulted in a Miami fumble on the first play of the game. The Cyclones recovered the ball deep in enemy territory and scored a touchdown a few minutes later to build a 7-0 lead. Viewers processed the opening gaffe, and used the unique name of this specific bowl game as an opportunity to try out some puns.

“Those pop-tarts must have got his hands greasy,” @PerinoCrypto posted on X. “POPPED OUT OF THERE LIKE A POP TART OUT THE TOASTER BABY!!!”@Bomb_xyz said. “Balls are popping out at the pop tarts bowl,” @nofiltersnick posted. “Miami fumbled on the first play of the game.”

Iowa State is on the receiving end of the full Miami football experience

The Canes reminded people why they are playing in a December bowl game instead of competing in the College Football Playoff, but then shortly after, they reminded everyone why they have won 10 games this year. Damien Martinez took off for a 75-yard TD run on the team's next offensive play. Just like that, the chaos had begun.

Miami and Iowa State engaged in a scoring spree in Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, trading touchdowns throughout the first half. Hurricanes quarterback and Heisman trophy finalist Cam Ward dissected the Cyclones' defense, completing 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 190 yards and three TDs. Like Shedeur Sanders, Ward is taking a risk by suiting up for a bowl game, but his commitment to his team is shining through. And so is his tremendous ability.

Miami football held a 31-28 lead at halftime. No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Pop-Tarts Bowl is about offense and brutally transparent brand promotion. Defense is nowhere to be found. Turnovers may only come via self-inflicted wounds. Buckle up, because there is bound to be more madness before this wild game concludes.