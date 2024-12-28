As if College Football fans needed any further reason to watch the second annual Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday afternoon, there was this little nugget: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward entered the game in a dead-heat tie with former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum on the NCAA's list of career passing touchdowns. And it didn't take long for the Davey O'Brien Award winner to surpass Keenum on the all-time list.

Ward's spot on the top of this illustrious list does come with something of an asterisk next to it. 71 of Ward's 156 career touchdown passes did come at the FCS level in a pair of seasons at Incarnate Word. However, that takes nothing away from Ward, who has tossed 87 touchdown passes (and counting) over the last three seasons at both Washington State and Miami FL.

Considering the fact that Cam Ward received just a single scholarship offer coming out of high school and was famously “a zero-star recruit,” his success is a testament to many years of hard work mastering this craft and evolving from a Wing-T quarterback in high school to one of the most prolific passers in the country in his final college season. In just about four months, Ward will be one of the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft along with Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders.

Under the guidance of Ward, the Miami Football program is closing in on their first 11-win season since 2003, when Larry Coker led the Hurricanes to an Orange Bowl victory over their bitter rivals, the Florida State Seminoles, in a game known as Wide Right IV. And while that victory was sweet, it did not come with a trophy that dispenses fully cooked Pop-Tarts, as this one against Iowa State does.