One of the most stunning moves in the transfer portal this offseason came quickly when former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announced that he was leaving in the portal. Just a day later, it was reported that Beck had committed to Miami for next season, replacing Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward.

Of course, getting a talent like Beck in the transfer portal comes at a steep cost. Beck will be making more than $3 million this season for Miami football, which is nearly double what Ward made for transferring in from Washington State last season according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

“The Athletic has heard thru multiple sources Carson Beck is set to receive from UM channels a little over $3 million, roughly double the $1.6 million Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward earned through Miami’s collective,” Feldman reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The narrative around Beck has gone south this season after he entered 2024 as one of the most heralded prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but an inconsistent season combined with some failures from the rest of the Georgia offense left a lot to be desired from Beck in the eyes of scouts. Georgia lost Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers to the NFL after last season, and it was near the top of college football in drops this year as a result.

Beck's underwhelming season was compounded by an elbow injury that he suffered in the SEC Championship Game against Texas. The injury kept him out for the second half of that one as well as Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. As a result, Beck would not have been able to do any throwing during the pre-draft process, which would also hurt his stock.

Instead, he is deciding to stick it out in college for one more year and is getting paid handsomely to do so at Miami. It's a perfect fit: this Miami football team needs a quarterback after Ward departed for the raft himself and Beck needs a change of scenery after such a tumultuous season in 2024. The addition of Beck will make the Hurricanes a contender in the ACC and give them a shot at making the CFP next season.