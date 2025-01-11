As Miami football star Cam Ward looks to be a top pick in the NFL Draft, they have found their starter for the upcoming season after coming up short in contention for the College Football Playoff (CFP). The Miami football team would land Carson Beck which sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, but new reporting suggested that Texas Longhorns signal-caller Quinn Ewers received some interest as well.

Though they will trust the former University of Georgia quarterback in Beck to lead the Hurricanes next season, The Athletic says that the program also liked Ewers. However, they were unsure of Ewers' plans for the future since he has said in the past that it appears likely he's heading for the NFL next season as the Longhorns just lost to Ohio State in the semifinals of the CFP.

“[Miami offensive coordinator Shannon] Dawson was not excited about any other quarterback who had entered the portal or was expected to enter the portal this offseason. The Hurricanes liked Texas’ Quinn Ewers, but no one really knew what he was going to do once the Longhorns were eliminated from the College Football Playoff,” Manny Navvaro and Bruce Feldman wrote. “NFL evaluators have projected Ewers anywhere from the third round to the sixth round. (Ewers told ESPN before Friday’s Cotton Bowl semifinal that he expected to leave for the NFL. Texas lost to Ohio State 28-14.)”

Miami football saw Carson Beck as “best available”

As many in the football world have given their thoughts on Beck heading to the Miami football team such as Shannon Sharpe, there is no doubt that it is a big move for the school. Last season, Beck threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as he suffered from a UCL injury in the SEC title game.

He will have big shoes to fill as Ward was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season, but The Athletic reports that Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson believed Beck to be the “best available” player at the position.

“Beck doesn’t have the same demeanor as Ward — he’s quieter — but there aren’t many like Ward,” The Athletic wrote. “The more Miami studied all its options, Dawson believed Beck was by far the best available. His quick release and accuracy stood out, as well as his ability to process. He’d played in a lot of big games and in tough situations. He also moves better than Ewers.”

At any rate, the Miami football team finished with a 10-3 record, 6-2 in conference play as they lost in the PopTart Bowl to Iowa State.