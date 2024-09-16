The Miami football team has just one more non-conference game before ACC play begins, and it will be this Saturday on the road against South Florida. So far, this season has been going very well for the Hurricanes. Miami started off the year with a blowout win against rival Florida on the road, and they have since cruised past Florida A&M and Ball State. Good things keep coming for the Hurricanes, too, as they will get two offensive linemen back this weekend for their clash against the Bulls.

“Mario Cristobal confirms that both left tackle Jalen Rivers and right guard Anez Cooper should be good to play Saturday against USF,” Jordan McPherson said in a post. “Offensive line getting back to full strength.”

Jalen Rivers has had to miss the last couple of games because of an undisclosed injury, but it doesn't seem like it was too serious. Anez Cooper was hurt last weekend in the win against Ball State, and the injury appeared to be to his ankle. Both should be good to go against USF.

Miami is looking to improve to 4-0

The Miami football team is hoping to be 4-0 after this weekend's game, and they are expected to get the win. The Hurricanes are big favorites, but head coach Mario Cristobal expects this to be his team's toughest test yet.

“I think they are the best team we will have played [to this point],” Mario Cristobal said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “They are fast and they are athletic. They are physical and they play with an edge. They have 19 returning starters and they have had their way with people. We are looking forward to an awesome opportunity right up the road.”

USF did play Alabama on the road a couple weeks ago, and they showed that they can hang with the best of the best. The Bulls were down by five points in that game with under six minutes to play before the Crimson Tide pulled away for a comfortable win. USF has won their two other games this season in blowout fashion. The Bulls are a solid team and they can definitely make things tough on the Hurricanes this weekend as they will be the home team.

Miami and USF will kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida at 6:00 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Hurricanes are currently favored by 16.5 points.