The Miami Hurricanes failed to stop their losing skid, as they suffered another blow Saturday. The Hurricanes lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels in their first game against an ACC opponent this season, which also meant that Miami football is now on a three-game winless streak.

Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal had plenty to say after the game but it comes down to one takeaway that sums up his true feelings about the struggles of his team. “Bottom line: we’ve got to continue to work on issues that are preventing us from being really good,” Cristobal said to reporters (via State Of The U) following Miami football’s 27-24 home loss to the Tar Heels.

Miami football actually outgained the Tar Heels, as the Hurricanes racked up 538 total yards and allowed 470 to North Carolina. The Hurricanes were also +8 on first downs (30-28). However, they were so inconsistent on both ends of the field. Miami football had two scoreless quarters and most of its points only came in the second period where it put up 17. Defensively, the Hurricanes allowed the Tar Heels to score in all quarters.

Miami started the season — and the Mario Cristobal era — with back-to-back wins over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles but have floundered since once Miami football started facing much more serious competition. The Hurricanes lost to the then-No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies on the road then to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders before their debacle in the North Carolina game.

Miami football will look to rebound next Saturday and give Cristobal his first ACC win as the team’s head coach when they face off with the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg.