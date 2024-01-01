Mario Cristobal misses out on another QB.

The college football transfer portal took some turns on New Year's Day with Cameron Ward heading for the NFL Draft and KJ Jefferson going to UCF. The Miami football program had been a rumored option for both signal-callers and now the Hurricanes are trying to land USC transfer Malachi Nelson as their other hopes have vanished. Once again, Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal has become the subject of bad times, and the Pinstripe Bowl performance against Rutgers was another questionable moment.

Fans quickly took to social media to question what the Miami football program will do at the quarterback position.

So Miamis screwed at QB and we’re gonna go 7-5 again huh — InKline (@charliekline_) January 1, 2024

Miami handled this QB situation horrible. Not just in the transfer portal but HS as well with slow playing Bailey. — Derick Mitchell (@DBrou_) January 1, 2024

Miami's portal qb after 5 whiffs.. . pic.twitter.com/TJ6pY9smi5 — FSU GOLFER (@ChefMattFSU) January 1, 2024

Nice way to start the year for Mario. Wife comes out as a racist and he has no QB after being ghosted. We’ve been clowning a ton of fanbases, get ready cause here they come. — misanthrope. (@Bee_Miami) January 1, 2024

Mario handling the QB position at Miami pic.twitter.com/XG9asUz8bH — Matt Valdes (@MiamiMatt02) January 1, 2024

It's been an unfortunate couple of weeks for the Miami football program, and Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal and decided to play for Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Now, fans are roasting Cristobal and Miami again for a questionable few weeks in the portal.

This Miami QB situation is hilarious. Coral Gables in Shambles. UM Spaces don’t know where to turn 🥴 — Nole_Mas (@nole_mas) January 1, 2024

At this point, Miami will have to develop a QB. Adjust the offense to his strengths. Work on accuracy and poise in the pocket all day long. — Pernell Beals (@PernellDaGreat) January 1, 2024

Miami is down to Uncle Rico as their only QB option for 2024 — Zack (@Zack5cott) January 1, 2024

Miami really gone have to put a RB at QB next year that’s Mario dream fr 😂 — KDOT 🤩 (@kdotthegoat) January 1, 2024

Mario Cristobal has questions to answer at Miami

Ever since Cristobal came to Miami from Oregon, it has been full of head-scratching moments. The biggest of them all was the unreal last-second loss to Georgia Tech in a huge blunder by the Miami football coach, and then the Pinstripe Bowl was another puzzling choice.

In two years with the Hurricanes, he is 12-13 and has posted 3-5 ACC records each year, so there is a lot to be desired after he signed a 10-year, $80 million contract. If things don't change quickly, his time in Miami might not last long, and striking out again and again in the portal has now helped his case.