The college football transfer portal took some turns on New Year's Day with Cameron Ward heading for the NFL Draft and KJ Jefferson going to UCF. The Miami football program had been a rumored option for both signal-callers and now the Hurricanes are trying to land USC transfer Malachi Nelson as their other hopes have vanished. Once again, Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal has become the subject of bad times, and the Pinstripe Bowl performance against Rutgers was another questionable moment.

Fans quickly took to social media to question what the Miami football program will do at the quarterback position.

It's been an unfortunate couple of weeks for the Miami football program, and Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal and decided to play for Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Now, fans are roasting Cristobal and Miami again for a questionable few weeks in the portal.

Miami football HC Mario Cristobal is coming under fire once again
Mario Cristobal has questions to answer at Miami 

Ever since Cristobal came to Miami from Oregon, it has been full of head-scratching moments. The biggest of them all was the unreal last-second loss to Georgia Tech in a huge blunder by the Miami football coach, and then the Pinstripe Bowl was another puzzling choice.

In two years with the Hurricanes, he is 12-13 and has posted 3-5 ACC records each year, so there is a lot to be desired after he signed a 10-year, $80 million contract. If things don't change quickly, his time in Miami might not last long, and striking out again and again in the portal has now helped his case.