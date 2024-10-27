Life is bigger than sports, but sometimes sports can be a tool in the grieving and healing process. Miami (FL) football running back Mark Fletcher Jr. lost his father, Mark Fletcher Sr., earlier this week. But after scoring a touchdown against the Florida St. Seminoles, Fletcher Jr. took a knee in the end zone, pointed to the sky and paid his respects to his dad, per the Tim Reynoles of the Associated Press.

“Just a shout out to my dad, paying him respect,” Fletcher said. “It’s been a long time since he’d seen Hard Rock this packed. I know he would have loved this, this energy out here, all the seats was taken up. I know he would have loved it. So, I just did this for him.”

Fletcher was given the game ball after the game despite many noteworthy performances from Miami football. All of his teammates agreed the ball should go to Fletcher Jr.

“It meant everything to me,” Fletcher said. “It just shows the brotherhood we have. I just played a good game, and I’m not even the one who had all the greatest stats, but they just showed that to me, to show how much they supported me. I’m nothing but appreciative.

“I’m staying strong. I know my dad wanted me to come out here and ball out for him. It’s just extra motivation. I love that man so much. He’s going to be so missed. But I’ve got to keep his legacy living on. I’m so happy I got his name. I’m so happy I got his name.”

Fletcher Jr., a true sophomore, is second on the team in rushing with 367 yards and five touchdowns on 65 carries. He also has six receptions for 64 yards.

No. 5 Miami football cruising through ACC play

The Hurricanes got off to a slow start, considering many expected them to breeze past the Florida State Seminoles. Ultimately, Miami had 22 unanswered points to take their 14-7 second-quarter lead to 36-7 before FSU scored a last-second touchdown to set the final score at 36-14.

Miami football rushed for 230 yards as Damien Martinez led the way with 148 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries. Fletcher Jr. contributed 71 yards and a score on 15 carries.

It was a relatively quiet night for Cam Ward. The Heisman candidate threw for 208 yards on 22-of-35 passing.

Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobol felt the game sent an important message to the state of Florida, per AP.

“It's critically important to go out there and beat this program and be undefeated in the state of Florida,” said Cristobal, whose team improved to 4-0 in in-state games this season — having beaten Florida, Florida A&M, South Florida and now Florida State. “I think it sends a strong message. All recruits, in-state, out of state, can now clearly see the trajectory of this program versus the trajectory of the other programs.”

The 8-0 Hurricanes host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, November 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST.