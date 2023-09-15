Miami (OH) takes the hour trip down the road to face Cincinnati. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Miami (OH)-Cincinnati prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Miami (OH) enters the game at 1-1 on the season. It was an opening-game loss to Miami (FL). The RedHawks struggled to move the ball all game but hung around in the first half. They were down just 16-3 at the half. In the second half, the game got away from them. They would allow three second-half scores and fall 38-3. They would rebound in game two though. Greg Larvadian would go for over 250 yards and three scores in the game at wide receiver, and Miami (OH) took a commanding lead early in the game. They would come away with a 41-28 victory overall.

Cincinnati enters the game at 2-0. They took care of Eastern Kentucky with ease in the first game. It was a 66-13 victory. In game two, they traveled to Pittsburgh. After scoring a touchdown on their first drive and a field goal on their second, the Bearcats had a solid lead. They would go into half up 20-7 and score against in the third quarter. Pittsburgh fought back though. They scored twice early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-21, but the Bearcats held on to get the win.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami (OH)-Cincinnati Odds

Miami (OH): +14.5 (-115)

Cincinnati: -14.5 (-105)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati

TV: Big 12 Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Miami (OH) Will Cover The Spread

For Miami (OH) to cover, it all starts with Brett Gabbert. Gabbert struggled in his first game with Miami, going just 12-21 in the game. He was a little better in the next game. Against UMASS he went 12-23 for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He did also throw two interceptions though, but one cannot be blamed on him as the UMASS defensive back made a great play. He needs to work on accuracy a little in this game, but he also needs some help. First is protection. Gabbert has been pressured 17 times on 54 dropbacks. That has led to six scrambles and four sacks. He also has had to deal with four drops by his wide receivers.

The RedHawks would also love to have Gage Larvadain play as she did last week. In the game last week he took in eight of 12 targets. While he had two drops, he went for 274 yards and three scored. He had 100 yards after the catch and he scored a 99-yard touchdown in the game. The rest of the receivers need to step up though. The other four receivers brought in just two of five targets for 33 yards with only seven after the catch.

The defense also will need to get pressure on the quarterback. Last time out they got 20 pressures on the quarterback leading to six sacks. That all starts with Caiden Woullard. He has six quarterback pressures in the game and two sacks. The defensive secondary will also need to step up. Yashyn McKee had some ups and downs in his last game. Five of the seven targets to him were completed for 46 yards with a touchdown. Still, in the five receptions, there were negative two yards after the catch and he broke up two passes. If he can come away with a few fewer completions, Miami (OH) will have a chance in this game.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread

For Cincinnati, they will cover if Emory Jones plays as he has been. This year he is 37-49 passing for 470 yards with seven touchdowns. He has made four big-time throws according to PFF, and would be nearly 80 percent completion had it not been for some drops. He did throw an interception in the last game under pressure, but if he can be protected, he will take apart the Miami (OH) defense. This year Jones has been pressured on 19 of 59 dropbacks. This has led to five sacks and four scrambles for positive yardage. He has also run the ball well this year. Jone has run 59 times for two scores, but he does have a fumble.

Cincinnati would also love to get the same run game they got against Pittsburgh. Corey Kiner was great in the game. He ran the ball 20 times for 153 yards in the game and a score. The blocking was great. His average depth of first contact was over three yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Then he was also elusive. He forced 11 missed tackles in the game, leading to more yardage. Further, he was solid in the passing game, taking in two of the three targets sent his way.

Cincinnati does need more from their receivers though. Braden MSith, Dee Wiggins, and Xavier Henderson, the top three wide receivers, brought in nine of 14 targets in the game. It was for just 121 yards though, and one score. They had just 21 yards after the catch, and two drops in the game.

Cincinnati also needs to put pressure on the quarterback in this game. Last time out they did just that. They had 25 pressures on the quarterback and came away with six sacks. That was led by Eric Phillis who had five pressures and one sack. They also did not allow a lot of receptions. On targets defensive players allowed just 10 of 32 passes to be completed while coming away with eight pass breakups. Still, they did allow three touchdowns through the air.

Final Miami (OH)-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

The Bearcats have averaged over 40 points per game so far this year. Further, Miami (OH) is allowing over 30 points per game. The ground game for the Red Hawks has not been great this year, even with a weaker opponent in UMASS. The Bearcats will feast on that in this game. Meanwhile, they have been solid against the pass and gotten good pressure on the quarterback. Expect Cincinnati to score with ease in this game while holding the RedHawks to a few points.

Final Miami (OH)-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -14.5 (-105)