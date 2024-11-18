ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami (OH)-Michigan prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Miami (OH)-Michigan.

Michigan basketball is getting used to new boss Dusty May, the coach who led Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four and very nearly reached the national championship game of college basketball. It has not been completely smooth sailing for Michigan in the early stages of the season. The Wolverines lost a close game to Wake Forest, a team which did not look very good this past Saturday in a decisive loss to Xavier. We might be wondering for weeks how Michigan lost to Wake, or at least, how significant that loss to Wake might become. However, if questions and doubts flowed into the Michigan camp after the Wake Forest setback, the Wolverines addressed some of them with a win over TCU.

The notable aspect of Michigan's win over TCU was that the Horned Frogs were playing without center Ernest Udeh, who was injured. This doesn't cheapen Michigan's win; the Wolverines won by 12 points, covered the spread, and generally looked very good in that game. They did what they were supposed to do. However, it is simply worth noting that Michigan was not taking on a complete and fully healthy opposing roster. Bettors definitely want to consider all information under the sun and appreciate knowing the fuller details of various situations. Michigan was opportunistic against TCU, but the longer conversation about how good this team is (or isn't) is far from resolved. Michigan definitely responded well to the Wake loss, but where this team's ceiling resides is a lingering point of legitimate debate, and one gets the sense we're going to have this debate for at least a few more months heading into the middle of winter.

Here are the Miami (OH)-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami (OH)-Michigan Odds

Miami (OH): +22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Michigan: -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs Michigan

Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami (OH) Will Cover The Spread/Win

This spread is enormous for a Michigan team which has not looked dominant so far this season and has already stumbled once against a less-than-convincing Wake Forest squad which just got soundly defeated by Xavier over the weekend. Michigan beat TCU by 12 on a night when TCU was missing a key player. If Michigan had won that game by 20, it would be so much easier to take Michigan minus the points, but the Wolverines might not be ready to completely blow the doors off this game. Miami can lose by a 22-point margin and cover? That seems likely.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan got better after the Wake Forest loss. You didn't think this was going to be a smooth ride in Year 1 under a new head coach, did you? How Michigan reacted to a real taste of adversity was going to give us one of the first key glimpses of this team and what it is truly made of. Michigan could not have bounced back more solidly than it did against TCU, playing strong defense and not allowing that game to be close at the end. UM covered the spread and earned a measure of trust in that TCU win. The Wolverines have been able to stay at home the past few days, with no travel or additional games in between. They are fresh and should be able to jump Miami early and get out to a 12- or 14-point halftime lead which will enable them to ultimately win this game in the 25-28-point range.

Final Miami (OH)-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Miami, but Michigan could be on the verge of improving under Dusty May. Pass on this one.

Final Miami (OH)-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) +22.5