Miami (OH) continues its season in Week 4 when they take on Notre Dame. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami (OH)-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-1), riding high after a dominant start, welcome Miami (OH) (0-2) to South Bend this Saturday. While Notre Dame is the heavy favorite, the RedHawks won't be pushovers. Miami's offense, led by their experienced quarterback, will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Irish defense. Notre Dame's potent rushing attack will be key to controlling the tempo and keeping Miami's offense off the field. The RedHawks' defense will need to generate turnovers to have a chance at the upset. Expect Notre Dame to win, but don't be surprised if Miami makes it interesting.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami (OH)-Notre Dame Odds

Miami (OH): +27.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +2500

Notre Dame: -27.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Notre Dame

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Miami (Ohio) could pull off a stunning upset against Notre Dame in South Bend this Saturday.

The RedHawks are coming off a confidence-boosting win against Cincinnati, showing they can compete with larger programs. This momentum could carry over into their matchup with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's recent loss to Northern Illinois exposed vulnerabilities in their defense, particularly against mobile quarterbacks. Miami's Brett Gabbert, a seasoned veteran in his sixth year, has the experience and skill set to exploit these weaknesses. His ability to extend plays and make throws on the run could keep Notre Dame's defense off-balance.

The RedHawks' defense, led by linebacker Matthew Salopek, has been stout against the run this season. If they can contain Notre Dame's ground game and force quarterback Sam Hartman into obvious passing situations, it could disrupt the Irish offense.

Miami's special teams unit, often overlooked, could be a game-changer. Kicker Graham Nicholson has been nearly perfect this season, and a strong kicking game could be crucial in what might be a close contest.

Additionally, Notre Dame may be looking ahead to their upcoming matchup against Ohio State, potentially overlooking Miami. This classic “trap game” scenario could work in the RedHawks' favor.

Miami head coach Chuck Martin, a former Notre Dame assistant, knows the Irish program intimately. This insider knowledge could prove invaluable in game planning and exploiting Notre Dame's tendencies.

While Notre Dame is undoubtedly the favorite, college football is known for its upsets. If Miami can execute their game plan, limit turnovers, and capitalize on Notre Dame's mistakes, they have a legitimate shot at shocking the college football world this Saturday.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame's talent advantage is overwhelming. The Fighting Irish consistently recruit at a top-10 national level, while Miami (Ohio) typically ranks outside the top 100. This disparity in raw athleticism and skill will be evident across the field.

Notre Dame's offense, led by quarterback Riley Leonard, should have no trouble moving the ball against Miami's defense. The RedHawks have allowed over 30 points per game this season, including 51 to Tennessee. Leonard's dual-threat ability will keep Miami's defense off-balance, while running back Jeremiyah Love could have a breakout game on the ground.

Defensively, Notre Dame's front seven should dominate the line of scrimmage. Miami's offense has struggled mightily, scoring just two touchdowns in three games. The Irish defense, featuring standouts like linebacker JD Bertrand and defensive lineman Howard Cross III, should be able to shut down Miami's anemic attack.

Notre Dame also has a significant edge in coaching. Marcus Freeman and his staff have experience game-planning for top opponents, while Miami's Chuck Martin, though familiar with Notre Dame, is working with far less talent.

The Irish will be highly motivated after their shocking loss to Northern Illinois earlier this season. They can't afford another slip-up against a MAC opponent and will come out focused and aggressive.

Notre Dame's special teams units are superior, giving them an edge in field position and potential game-changing plays. While Miami (Ohio) will be fired up to host Notre Dame, the talent gap is simply too wide. Expect the Fighting Irish to control this game from start to finish and come away with a convincing victory.

Final Miami (OH)-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

While Notre Dame is heavily favored, covering a 27.5-point spread may prove challenging. The Fighting Irish are coming off an impressive 66-7 win over Purdue, but such dominant performances are often followed by some regression. Miami (OH)'s defense has kept games close despite their offensive struggles, allowing just 20.5 points per game.

Notre Dame's quarterback Riley Leonard has been inconsistent through the air but dynamic on the ground. However, Miami's stingy defense could limit big plays. The RedHawks' offense, led by Brett Gabbert, has struggled mightily, which may prevent them from keeping pace.

Ultimately, Notre Dame should win comfortably, but Miami (OH)'s defense may do enough to keep the final margin under 27.5 points.

Final Miami (OH)-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) +27.5 (-102), Under 44.5 (-115)