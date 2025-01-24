ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-California prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Miami-California.

When we previewed the Miami-Stanford college basketball game a few days ago, we led with a basic observation of the Miami Hurricanes basketball team. We said that “The Miami men's basketball team just might be that kind of side for sports bettors. The Hurricanes certainly offer the appearance of a team which, in the third week of January — with over a month and a half left in the season — has already mentally checked out. We're not guaranteeing this has happened, but it certainly could be in the process of happening. It definitely merits attention from the betting public.

“Miami lost by 35 points at Duke last week. The Blue Devils easily covered the spread, which was 25.5 points. Then Miami lost by 43 points to SMU over the weekend at home. The final score was 117-74.”

The spread for the Miami-Stanford game had the Cardinal as 10.5-point favorites. If you followed our advice and took Stanford, you not only cashed a ticket but won rather easily. Stanford was up 16 points at halftime — already clearing the point spread by 5.5 points — and eventually won by 37 in an 88-51 final. The truth is out there, and bettors seem to be catching on. Fading Miami is becoming the go-to play for a lot of college basketball bettors. We usually frame these betting articles through the prism of how each team is doing and what is working — or not working — for each side. In the case of Miami basketball, however, this is less a story about basketball prowess and more a story of how a reliable betting play is emerging in the sport of college basketball. When you see or hear anyone discuss college basketball betting these days, fading Miami is becoming one of the top topics.

Why spend time or money focusing on that obscure game between Tennessee Tech and SIU Edwardsville when you can simply go back to the well and fade Miami and make some cash? Everyone in the college basketball gambling community is becoming riveted to the Miami story because of how easily anti-Miami bets have cashed over the past week and a half. When a team loses three straight games by 35 or more points, that definitely rates as an eye-opening development.

Here are the Miami-California College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami-California Odds

Miami: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

California: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs California

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maybe Miami will get sick and tired of being humiliated. Maybe the Canes will stop being so conspicuously awful and will at least rise to the level of mediocrity. If Miami can be somehwat competent — we're not saying fully competent, just partly — the Hurricanes might be able to cover a spread for once.

Why California Will Cover The Spread/Win

We've said just about everything we need to say about why California will cover the spread. If there's one other thing we need to say, it is that Cal just did defeat Florida State by nine points. That's a solid win for the Golden Bears, so if you think Cal might be the team to stumble against Miami and not cash a spread bet, the Bears seem to offer evidence to the contrary. They beat North Carolina State on the road before they defeated Florida State, so this team seems as though it is playing well enough to keep the “fade Miami” bus chugging along.

Final Miami-California Prediction & Pick

Fade Miami. That's it. That's the tweet.

Final Miami-California Prediction & Pick: California -6.5