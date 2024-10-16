ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miami is maintaining its place in the AP Poll, owning the No. 6 ranking. Miami's biggest problem is their strength of schedule, as Georgia and Ohio State are ahead of them with one loss. The Hurricanes don't have many difficult games remaining on their schedule, so their chances of making the College Football Playoff are entirely in their hands. Miami will take on Louisville in this matchup as the Cardinal try to turn their season around by pulling off the home-field upset. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami-Louisville prediction and pick.

Miami has been narrowly avoiding disaster over the past two games, winning by a single possession against Virginia Tech and Cal. The Hurricanes needed a favorable call from the officials in their win over the Hokies, as a last-second touchdown was taken off the board because the receiver was out of bounds. Miami had to mount a monumental comeback in their last game to win by one point. It's discouraging for Miami as they've won the past two games by a combined five points after being double-digit favorites in both.

Louisville got their season back on track last week when they defeated Virginia 24-20. The Cardinal lost two consecutive games to Notre Dame and SMU. They were in danger of their season getting away from them but finally won a game last week. Louisville still hasn't been in good form, failing to cover the spread in the previous three games, including a loss as 6.5-point favorites against SMU.

Here are the Miami-Louisville College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Louisville Odds

Miami: -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -200

Louisville: +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 61.5 (-108)

Under: 61.5 (-112)

How to Watch Miami vs. Louisville

Time: noon ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

There's no doubt that Cam Ward has been the Most Valuable Player for the Hurricanes so far this season. He earned that moniker again in this last game when he led the team with 35 completions and 437 passing yards. Ward has 17 touchdowns and four interceptions over his last five games and will need another big game against Louisville.

The Cardinal has been below average against the pass this season. They allow 216.5 passing yards per game, which is 70th in the nation. Louisville is better against the rush, so the Hurricanes will be better off keeping to the skies.

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville could turn this game into a shootout, as they are also no slouches with their passing attack. The Cardinal sit 20th in the nation with 291.3 passing yards per game and an above-average completion percentage and yards/completion. Louisville's offensive attack could exploit Miami's defense, but they may not have the firepower to keep pace with Ward if it turns into a full-blown shootout.

Final Miami-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Louisville feels like a popular pick leading up to this game. Miami has barely won their last two games against inferior opponents and people are starting to believe they don't deserve the hype. The Hurricanes struggled on the road last week, and it won't get any easier against Louisville here. However, when the rest of the world zigs, we should zag. This seems like a game where everyone waits for Miami to suffer their first loss but they dominate Louisville and easily cover.

Final Miami-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Miami -4.5 (-118)