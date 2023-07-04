The PGA Championship was a wild turn of events after club pro Michael Block emerged and became a household name in a matter of a few days. Since then, he was on national television shows and made headlines left and right.

However, Block went viral for some comments regarding Rory McIlroy. Here's what he said (h/t Mike Hall of Golf Monthly).

“He’s a lot longer than I am, that’s what it is. “What I would shoot from where Rory hits it would be stupid, I think I'd be one of the best players in the world, hands down. If I had that stupid length, all day, my iron game, wedge game, around the greens and my putting is world class.”

Now, Block has backtracked on those comments once again and mentioned they were “misconstrued” (h/t Ben Fleming of Golf Monthly).

“It was totally misconstrued, misconceived, the whole thing. I really feel like if you're a real golfer, you kind of understood what I had meant…It was taken completely out of context but is also my fault, I guess. I said it the wrong way. I did a couple of thousand interviews [after the tournament] but I guess I did say one thing wrong but it's okay.”

The comments Michael Block made were taken out of context by many, and he explained a lot about what he really made with those comments. Nonetheless, Block's performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge was disappointing, and his glory days are behind him for the time being.