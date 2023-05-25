The PGA Championship made plenty of headlines, with club pro Michael Block pulling off one of the best stories in recent memory. Block proceeded to have a busy week full of interviews and the like, all the while as he prepared for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Block even admitted he received a text message from Michael Jordan, so it’s safe to say his week went well.

Bock received quite the ovation at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

However, things unraveled quickly from that point on. He underwent a disastrous start, causing quite a reaction from the golf world.

On that same day, some comments surfaced about his Rory McIlroy remarks, which also created quite a stir among golf fans everywhere.

That’s quite the take, although Block has been on cloud nine since his unreal PGA Championship run and an impressive hole-in-one, so you can’t necessarily blame him.

However, he started the Charles Schwab Challenge +3 after three holes, so that’s definitely not the start he was hoping for after what had to have been the best week of his life.

Of course, it’s early on the day, but it is not the start anybody had hoped for, especially with bettors placing a lot of money on Block to make the cut after his improbable finish at the PGA Championship.

Regardless of how things turn out at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Block has officially put himself on the map and has people buzzing about him at a record rate, whether for good or for bad.