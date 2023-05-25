Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The PGA Championship made plenty of headlines, with club pro Michael Block pulling off one of the best stories in recent memory. Block proceeded to have a busy week full of interviews and the like, all the while as he prepared for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Block even admitted he received a text message from Michael Jordan, so it’s safe to say his week went well.

Bock received quite the ovation at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The reception Michael Block received when he was introduced at the Charles Schwab Challenge 👏 Watch his opening round now on @ESPNPlus: https://t.co/PxfyOLGZOs pic.twitter.com/ElKNSfi7Cg — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2023

However, things unraveled quickly from that point on. He underwent a disastrous start, causing quite a reaction from the golf world.

This guy did a ton of media, his own doing, of course he wasn’t going to play well. https://t.co/MqKuyrC4xK — Justin (@JLBGolfGuy) May 25, 2023

🚨🧱😨 Block Party on hold? Michael Block has gone bogey, bogey to start his opening round. #CharlesSchwabChallenge

pic.twitter.com/a76CFNsYKb — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 25, 2023

Michael Block was the second biggest liability @BetMGM to win the #CharlesSchwabChallenge. This was his birdie look on Hole 1. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZhoCt6WDNB — Covers (@Covers) May 25, 2023

On that same day, some comments surfaced about his Rory McIlroy remarks, which also created quite a stir among golf fans everywhere.

Is the Michael Block party over already? He had some interesting comments about Rory 🧐pic.twitter.com/SXCUYcKdO2 — Lineups (@lineups) May 25, 2023

That’s quite the take, although Block has been on cloud nine since his unreal PGA Championship run and an impressive hole-in-one, so you can’t necessarily blame him.

However, he started the Charles Schwab Challenge +3 after three holes, so that’s definitely not the start he was hoping for after what had to have been the best week of his life.

I didn’t want to be right and I hope he turns the ship around. But I said on several shows that Michael Block would struggle this week. Opening hole a disastrous bogey on easiest hole. Now bladed one 40 yards over the green at 2. This game is hard and you have to start over every… — The Coach (@TheCoachrules) May 25, 2023

Michael Block is +3 thru 3 holes. Last week was awesome, but maybe we can pump the brakes on him being golf’s new hero. — Jeremy Burns (@RegularDude007) May 25, 2023

Michael Block should have retired — Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) May 25, 2023

Of course, it’s early on the day, but it is not the start anybody had hoped for, especially with bettors placing a lot of money on Block to make the cut after his improbable finish at the PGA Championship.

Regardless of how things turn out at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Block has officially put himself on the map and has people buzzing about him at a record rate, whether for good or for bad.