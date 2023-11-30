Michael Fassbender revealed he's signed pictures of Ewan McGregor after fans mistaken him for the Star Wars actor.

If you ever meet Michael Fassbender, don't mistake him for Ewan McGregor.

“I've signed pictures of him”

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender revealed he's been mistaken for McGregor.

“I've signed pictures of him,” Fassbender revealed.

This fall has been dominated by Fassbender. He starred in David Fincher's The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series. Then, he starred in Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins. In that film, he played Thomas Rongen, the coach tasked with turning around the American Samoa football club.

Ewan McGregor, meanwhile, is fresh off roles in Raymond & Ray, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder. He's also starred in TV series including a season of Fargo and Halston. In 2022, McGregor got his own Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

That Disney+ Star Wars series teamed him up again with Hayden Christensen, who came back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. They squared off for the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

Michael Fassbender is a two-time Oscar nominee for performances in 12 Years a Slave and Steve Jobs. His most notable roles are in 300, his acting debut, Inglorious Basterds, and his performances in the Alien franchise's Prometheus and Covenant.

He also starred in the X-Men series for Fox. He played Magneto in First Class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. Some of his other credits include The Snowman, Fish Tank, A Dangerous Method, The Counselor, and Macbeth. Fassbender and McGregor did appear in one film together, Haywire, in 2011.