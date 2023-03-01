Larsa Pippen said she’s spent time with Marcus Jordan’s father, Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan doesn’t seem to have a problem with Marcus and Larsa’s relationship despite her previous ties to Scottie Pippen. Larsa Pippen recently addressed the situation, via TMZ.

“Yeah, I feel like we’re great, yeah,” Larsa said. “I feel like — we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

The situation in itself likely feels a bit uncomfortable given Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls history with Scottie Pippen. Nevertheless, Larsa seems to believe everything is alright. She also addressed the state of her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

“I think so,” she responded when asked whether or not she and Marcus are in love. “We’re in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think that we’ve known each other our whole lives, we have not. We literally just met at a party four years ago. We were just friends.”

“We have a lot of mutual friends… so we’ve been around each other for like the last four years.”

She added that the age difference, as Larsa is 16-years older, hasn’t presented an obstacle in their relationship.

Larsa Pippen was previously married to Scottie Pippen. They were married from 1997-2021. They initially separated in 2016, but began the official separation process in 2018 with the divorce becoming finalized in 2021.

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus and Larsa Pippen began facing dating rumors in 2022. Although she said they were just friends at first, they are now clearly together as she’s getting to know Marcus’ family.

It will be interesting to see if Michael Jordan and/or Scottie Pippen address this news anytime soon.